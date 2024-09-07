‘Atlanta is my place, honey’: Patti LaBelle in town to celebrate career

“Atlanta is my place, honey. It’s a thank you to my friends for being with me for 65 years. Everything is genuine and organic from me, no play-play,” the songstress said.

LaBelle said she’s still glowing from performing “You Are My Friend,” the tender ballad from her self-titled 1978 solo debut album, on the second day of the Democratic National Convention last month in Chicago.

The veteran performer said she was proud to lend her talents to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “I felt like a queen. I didn’t get a chance to see her, but I would do anything for Kamala,” she said.

Born Patricia Louise Holte in Philadelphia, LaBelle founded the girl group Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles in 1961. They signed a record deal the following year and released minor hits like “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

After Blue Belles member Cindy Birdsong left to join the Supremes in 1967, the quartet became a trio and was renamed LaBelle three years later. Meshing their soul music sound with a glam rock appearance, the group’s wardrobe went from bouffant wigs, matching dresses and heels to bright feathers, metallic fabric and wide-heeled platform shoes. It was a look that predated futuristic costumes worn by performers like Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, Missy Elliot and Doja Cat.

In 1974, LaBelle recorded “Lady Marmalade,” a funky track about a female sex worker in New Orleans. Its catchy hook, sung in French, helped propel the song to No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts and became the trio’s signature single.

LaBelle claims she didn’t know what the sexually suggestive lyrics were about but knew the song would turn the group into legends. “I just knew it had a great sound, chorus, hook, and it just felt good. People are still looking for that song in the show, so I can’t leave the stage unless I do it,” LaBelle said.

Twenty-seven years later, the song was covered by Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Pink and Mya, returned to the top of the charts for five weeks and earned the ladies a Grammy.

After going solo in 1977, LaBelle released a slew of radio-friendly quiet storm ballads like “If Only You Knew,” along with “Love, Need and Want You,” and up-tempo grooves. In 1984, LaBelle reinvented herself with “New Attitude,” an inspirational song set to a driving dance beat, which reached No. 17 on the Billboard pop charts. “It’s about pushing forward with positivity,” LaBelle said of the track. “It’s an uplifting song that gets people going.”

A respected vocalist across every genre, LaBelle’s catalog also includes “On My Own,” a duet with singer Michael McDonald, and memorable songs like “If You Asked Me To,” “Feels Like Another One,” and “When You’ve Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven).”

The songstress starred in a short-lived television sitcom, NBC’s “Out All Night,” before landing recurring roles on shows like “A Different World,” “American Horror Story” and “Greenleaf.”

Though LaBelle’s career continued to soar, she’s dealt repeated with loss. Three of her sisters died of cancer before turning 50 years old. Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 1995, LaBelle said despite her perseverance she once feared she would share a similar fate as her siblings.

“I’m still standing at 80. I’m feeling great and blessed that I woke up this morning, period,” she said.

“8065” is her first album of original R&B material since 2004′s “Timeless Journey.” The electrifying singer plans to release the full-length album in December.

“You’re going to get some music soon that I hope is sweet to your ears because I’m excited for it to come out,” LaBelle said.

LaBelle continues to expand her empire outside of music. She’s released several cookbooks and has a bedding collection sold at department stores. Patti’s Good Life, her line of retail food products, recently released pancake and waffle batter available at Kroger grocery stores.

The diva said wine and syrup will be her next products available for purchase. And though she’s concentrating on growing her food and beverage business, LaBelle said she’s not retiring from music.

“I don’t just do things to grab a dollar but I’ll say yes to the dress if it’s age-appropriate,” she admitted, before making her loyalties clear for anyone within earshot of her voice: “I’m married to music and show business.”

7 p.m. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. 770-819-7765. Mablehouse.org

