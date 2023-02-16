Dark Mode Toggle

Key figures in Trump grand jury probe

A diverse cast of characters is involved in Fulton County's special grand jury examination of attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Click the cards below to learn more about each person's role in the investigation.

>> Related: Grand jury recommends perjury charges

>> Complete coverage of the Trump grand jury probe in Fulton County

Central figure

Donald Trump

The then-president had phone conversations with Georgia officials including Raffensperger, Gov. Brian Kemp and late House Speaker David Ralston pressing them to find ways to reverse Joe Biden’s narrow victory and hand him the state’s 16 electoral votes. Trump, also allegedly involved in fake elector discussions, was never interviewed, subpoenaed or informed he was an investigation target.

Investigation targets

Rudy Giuliani

Trump’s former personal lawyer testified at three hearings in the Georgia Legislature in late 2020, during which he spread conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the election. He reportedly helped coordinate the Trump electors. His attorney said he was informed by Fulton prosecutors that Giuliani could face criminal charges.

Jacki Pick Deason

The Dallas-based attorney and podcast host testified before the Georgia Legislature about widespread voter fraud alongside Giuliani. She also narrated portions of the edited surveillance video from a vote tabulation site at State Farm Arena, which Giuliani said was a 'smoking gun' for fraud. She is one of only two known witnesses to win her subpoena fight against the DA’s office and did not testify.

GOP electors

The Fulton DA’s office sent 'target' letters to all 16 Georgia Republicans who claimed to be the state’s true presidential electors: David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia GOP (pictured), Shawn Still, Joseph Brannan, Ken Carroll, Vikki Consiglio, Carolyn Fisher, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Kay Godwin, David Hanna, Mark Hennessy, Mark Amick, John Downey, Cathleen Latham, Daryl Moody, Brad Carver, C.B. Yadav.

Trump advisors

Mark Meadows

The then-White House chief of staff was on the Trump-Raffensperger call and visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State’s audit of absentee ballots. The South Carolina Supreme Court directed Meadows to testify before the special grand jury in Nov. 2022.

John Eastman

A Trump campaign attorney, Eastman testified remotely before Georgia lawmakers alongside Giuliani in late 2020, contending there was evidence of widespread fraud. He was also a key architect of the attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of 'alternate' Trump electors.

Kenneth Chesebro

The Trump campaign attorney worked with the leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of 'alternate' Republican electors, according to his subpoena. He testified last summer.

Jenna Ellis

A lawyer affiliated with the Trump campaign, Ellis appeared with Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, echoing falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also authored legal memos for Trump and his lawyers that said Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes from Georgia and other contested states. A Colorado judge directed her to testify before grand jurors last summer.

Sidney Powell

An attorney who worked with the Trump campaign after the 2020 elections, Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta data company, to obtain breached elections data from Coffee County, Ga., in Jan. 2021. Powell also allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting Georgia’s election results.

Michael Flynn

Trump’s former national security adviser attended a White House meeting in Dec. 2020, during which attendees discussed invoking martial law and seizing voting machines in swing states. He testified in Dec. 2022.

Key witnesses

Brad Raffensperger

Georgia’s secretary of state received a phone call from Trump on Jan. 2, 2021, during which the president unsuccessfully pressured him to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his narrow defeat in the state. He was also called by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in Nov. 2020. He testified in June 2022.

Brian Kemp

The governor was repeatedly pressured by Trump, both in public and in private phone conversations, to call for a special session of the state legislature or to take other actions to undo Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Georgia. He testified in November 2022.

Lindsey Graham

The South Carolina GOP senator and Trump ally placed two calls to the Secretary of State’s office in late 2020 and asked about procedures for handling and discarding absentee ballots. He testified in November 2022.

Cassidy Hutchinson

A former aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Hutchinson became a star witness for the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Hutchinson testified before the special grand jury in mid-November, presumably about conversations she participated in or overheard involving Trump, Meadows and others.

Frances Watson

Watson was the chief investigator for the Secretary of State’s office when she was contacted by Trump in December 2020. During that call, Trump told Watson she would find 'dishonesty' if she scrutinized absentee ballots in Fulton County and that she would be praised when 'the right answer' came out. She was subpoenaed last summer.

Ruby Freeman

A Fulton County elections worker, Freeman counted ballots alongside her daughter on election night 2020. Trump, Giuliani and others singled out Freeman for allegedly counting counterfeit ballots for Biden, but investigations from state and federal agencies found that Freeman and her daughter did nothing illegal. She and her daughter testified last summer.

Decisionmakers

Fani Willis

Willis was sworn in as Fulton County district attorney on Jan. 1, 2021. On Feb. 10, 2021 she announced that she was investigating whether Trump or his allies had broken any laws in Georgia. Despite enlisting the help of a special grand jury to help her gather evidence, it was ultimately Willis’ decision whether to press charges against anyone.

Nathan Wade

The Atlanta attorney and former prosecutor was tapped by Willis to be special prosecutor overseeing the election investigation. He’s been at the center of many subpoena fights, including a bitter battle with Kemp’s office to secure the governor’s testimony for the investigation.

John Floyd

Floyd, widely considered to be Georgia’s leading authority on racketeering and conspiracy law, advised the prosecution teams that secured guilty verdicts on RICO charges for teachers and administrators involved in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal. Willis tapped Floyd to join the DA’s office in an advisory capacity in March 2021.

Robert McBurney

A Fulton Superior Court judge, McBurney was selected to supervise the special grand jury and receive its reports. He will also decide whether and when to publicly release the special grand jury’s final report, though his ruling could be appealed.

Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia

This state agency will decide whether Lt. Gov. Burt Jones should be further investigated for his role as a fake elector. Pete Skandalakis, the council’s executive director, has suggested he’ll wait until the special grand jury’s final report is released before deciding on next steps.

Patrick Labat

As Fulton County sheriff, Labat provides security for the county’s courtrooms and judges and will be a key player in maintaining the piece during any potential trials.

To be determined

Burt Jones

Georgia’s brand new lieutenant governor served as a GOP elector when he was a state senator in Dec. 2020 and received a 'target' letter from prosecutors. But Jones won a court challenge against Willis, successfully arguing that she and her office couldn’t ethically investigate him because of a fundraiser Willis had thrown for his Democratic opponent.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top