Visitors to Europe will need new travel documents in 2024

It’s never too early to start planning a big trip. But if you’ve got a European destination on your 2024 wish list, you’ll need to do a little extra preparation, as the E.U. plans to introduce new document requirements in the first half of the year.

According to the Huffington Post, “the European Travel Information and Authorization System is now scheduled for implementation in the first half of 2024.” The new requirement isn’t a visa exactly, but will require travelers to provide more information that many are used to — Americans can currently visit most European countries without any advanced registration.

The ETIAS program is designed to improve security and border management in Europe. It will require travelers to provide basic information about themselves, such as their name, date of birth, nationality and passport information ahead of their trip. Travelers will also be asked to answer a few questions about their travel plans and health history.

“Once approved, an ETIAS authorization is valid for up to three years and multiple entries for up to 90 days in a 180-day period,” noted HiffPo.

The ETIAS program is not a visa and does not guarantee entry into Europe. However, it will be required for all visa-exempt travelers before boarding a flight or ferry to Europe. To apply for an ETIAS travel authorization, travelers have to create an account and pay a processing fee of roughly $7.80 via the E.U.’s website.

Travelers can expect to receive their ETIAS travel authorization within minutes of applying. However, it could take up to 30 days for an application to be processed during especially busy times.

If your travel authorization is denied, you will be contacted by the ETIAS authorities and explain the reason for the denial. You may be able to reapply for approval after addressing the issue that led to the denial.

To assure smooth travel into Europe, the EITAS website recommends the following checklist: