Uber launches safari experiences in South Africa

Since taking over how we call for a ride, Uber has stepped into the food delivery, rental car and even freight transportation businesses.

On Tuesday the company announced a “wild” venture as it launched Uber Safari, which will facilitate a day trip from Cape Town to the South African bush.

Uber Safari, which can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance, will take visitors from the city of Cape Town to the Aquila Private Game Reserve. After being picked up, riders will be whisked away to the 24,000 acre wildlife conservancy and greeted with a welcome breakfast and drinks.

Aquila is home to the “big five”: elephants, buffaloes, leopards, rhinos and lions.

Uber Safari is part of the company’s Go Anywhere series, designed to “help our customers book bucket list adventures with the Uber convenience they know and love,” regional general manager of Uber in the Middle East and Africa, Frans Hiemstra, told Travel+Leisure.

“With Uber Safari — one of our most wild offerings to date — our Reserve technology makes it easier than ever to unlock South Africa’s most iconic travel experience,” Hiemstra told Travel+Leisure.

Uber Safari is not the company’s first foray into the luxury experiences space. In the past two years, Uber has hosted Champagne tasting trips in Epernay, France, called “Uber Bubbles” and hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Turkey, aptly named “Uber Balloon”.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber to extend our bucket list wildlife experiences to their customers,” Johan van Schalkwyk, commercial officer of Aquila Collection, said in a statement on Uber’s website. “It’s the perfect combination of modern convenience and natural beauty, all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts that are vital to preserving South Africa’s biodiversity.”

How do you book a trip?

Uber has made booking a daylong trip to a South African safari about as easy as it is to call a car to come pick you up after a concert.

First, open the Uber app and select the Uber Safari button on the home screen. Next, choose the date you would like to go. Safaris are available Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2 until the end of January 2025.

After picking the date, set your pickup and drop-off location in Cape Town. If everything looks right after that, press “Reserve Uber Safari.” You will soon receive a confirmation email, then voilà, you’ve booked a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Uber Safari will cost you $200 for a flat fee, which can accommodate up to four guests.

Maximize your time in South Africa

With this low-priced way to cross an item off your bucket list, you may be considering traveling to Cape Town for the experience.

Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital city, is home to glistening beaches, wineries to visit and mountaintops to discover. In the city, you can visit Robben Island, the prison that once held Nelson Mandela. Cape Town is also known for its food and nightlife, so you will likely enjoy an unexpected trip to the Mother City.

To maximize your time in Cape Town, you may want to book a hotel near the water and get the full beach city experience. At Table Mountain, an iconic part of the city’s skyline, take a 20 minute hike to the flat peak for a view of the city. Don’t forget to learn the city’s history of apartheid and visit many of the sites affiliated with the country’s struggle.

Delta has nonstop flights to the city from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, coming in at just under 15 hours.