The 10 best beaches in the world for 2018, according to TripAdvisor

"Soft sand, clear waters and balmy temperatures are common threads among these Travelers' Choice award-winning beaches that have delighted millions of TripAdvisor reviewers across the globe,"Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor, said in a news release. "The Caribbean and Florida stake claims as the most decorated on the world and U.S. lists respectively, and based on TripAdvisor price reports, travelers can still find outstanding value on warm-weather escapes to these popular beaches this year."

Of the 355 beaches on the list, the luxurious Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos islands earned top honors.

Clearwater Beach in Florida represented the United States on the top 10 list, ranking seventh best in the world.

Here are the top 10 beaches in the world according to TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards:

Grace Bay (Turks and Caicos) Baio do Sancho (Brazil) Varadero Beach (Cuba) Eagle Beach - Palm (Aruba) Seven Mile Beach (Cayman Islands) La Concha Beach (Spain) Clearwater Beach (U.S.) Seven Mile Beach (Jamaica) Bavaro Beach (Dominican Republic) Playa Norte (Mexico)

Explore more from TripAdvisor at tripadvisor.com.