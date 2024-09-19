St. Marys Seafood Festival: Come for the food, stay for the beach

The typically quiet coastal town of St. Marys will be anything but that next month when crowds descend for the seafood festival, showcasing the area’s cuisine and bringing the community together for a day of nonstop family fun.

Held in Waterfront Park, the St. Marys Seafood Festival will kick off a little after 7 a.m. with a 5K and 10K run, which will be followed by a Fun Run for kids. Next, starting at 10 a.m., a parade will move through the main street of the city, with locals invited to create their own floats, showcasing the businesses and culture of St. Marys.

The reason for the festival starts at 9 a.m., when food trucks and downtown restaurants show off the area’s seafood prowess, Dockside, Riverside Cafe and Seagle’s.

The festival also boasts a kid’s fun zone, where arts and crafts will be facilitated throughout the day.

No good festival is complete without music, and the St. Marys Seafood Festival is no exception. Three free concerts will start at noon, including the Saltwater Gypseas and King Cheese & The Other Mothers.

The festival is just one day, but a trip to St. Marys can make for a perfect getaway from the busyness of Atlanta. St. Marys has a few bed and breakfasts that can make for a cozy stay, including Greyfield Inn, an official Historic Hotel of America, located on the pristine Cumberland Island, a quick ferry ride away.

Spend an afternoon exploring the island, known for its practically untouched beaches and forests. In 1972, it was designated a national seashore by the National Park Service because of its diversity of coastal flora and fauna.

St. Marys is also home to great history of the early United States. Spanish explorers first encountered and settled the land in 1566 as a part of Spanish Florida. In fact, St. Marys is part of the second-oldest continuously inhabited European settlement in the contiguous U.S.

The town boasts a submarine museum, centuries-old churches and a coastal railway that takes you through marshlands and a working railyard.

The St. Marys Seafood Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 5. For more information, go to visitstmarys.com.