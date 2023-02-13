Spring Travel Guide: 10 oceanfront hotels for a perfect beach getaway

Gulf Shores, Alabama The natural environment of nine ecosystems meets the sea at Gulf State Park, where the recently opened Lodge provides visitors who prefer the comforts of home in a wilderness setting with a range of amenities. Along with the sand and surf, guests will find 350 rooms and suites, four eateries for grabbing a bite while gazing out over the Gulf of Mexico, a beachside infinity pool and a fishing pier. The property is linked to 28 miles of paved walking trails that meander through the park’s 6,150 acres. The project was built with the fragile surroundings in mind, with systems in place to reduce energy and water usage and minimize the environmental impact. Even the trash bags are recyclable. An interpretive center provides details while a learning campus of classrooms and labs offers programs and camps to engage visitors with nature. ($159-$500. 21196 E. Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, Alabama. 251-540-4000, lodgeatgulfstatepark.com)

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Since 1964, this 151-room resort has anchored four acres squeezed between the ocean and the sound formed by Bradley Creek and the Intercoastal Waterway, affording water views from every room and private beach access. Beyond the property’s lush lawn and gardens, visitors can look out over tidal creeks and salt marshes. Two private docks, two restaurants, a pool with private cabanas, a firepit and an oceanfront lawn are also on the grounds. The exceptional water access is ideal for the resort’s classes on sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding, as well as sunset sails and eco-tours. Bringing a crowd? Check into the 13-bedroom home with elbow room for 26 guests. ($279-$1,315. 275 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. 888-965-0864, blockade-runner.com)

Boca Raton, Florida

The roots of the Boca Raton Hotel stretch back to 1926 when it was the Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. Nestled on a 200-acre, waterfront property, the resort has grown from the original hotel to include bungalows, a beach club, a yacht club, a 27-story tower and a newly opened harborside pool complex. The Tower, the city’s tallest property with 27 stories, recently reopened after a $65 million renovation with 244 rooms and suites, each with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Guests there are also served by two robot butlers on hand to deliver snacks and essentials on request. Resort activities include an 18-hole golf course, 16 tennis courts, six pickleball courts, a spa, seven pools and a private beach. On-site restaurants range from an upscale chophouse to a burger bar. ($449-$2,000. 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton, Florida. 855-874-6551, thebocaraton.com)

Credit: James Edward Bates Photography Credit: James Edward Bates Photography

Biloxi, Mississippi Take in the bucolic vistas of the Mississippi Gulf Coast from The White House Hotel, so named not for its close resemblance to D.C.’s famous white-columned mansion but for its original owner. In the late 1890s, Cora White took in boarders while her husband was setting up his law practice, and business was so brisk, she expanded into the Victorian houses next door. By 1910, the houses were linked to form a lobby, dining room and ballroom. The end of the last century saw the property’s demise, and it sat empty until 2014, when a major renovation created 76 guestrooms in a boutique hotel that still boasts white Corinthian columns soaring over an outdoor dining area. Amenities include a beachside pool and Cora’s restaurant and bar where Gulf Coast dishes are highlighted. ($129-$189. 1230 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, Mississippi. 228-233-1230, whitehousebiloxi.com)

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Lahaina, Hawaii The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is nestled on 40 oceanfront acres with a 3-mile span of Ka’anapali Beach. Designed as a tropical paradise, the property features 810 guestrooms with private lanais affording dazzling views of the sea and sand. Amenities include a 15,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, a water playground with streams and waterfalls, several restaurants featuring island-inspired fare, a swim-up grotto bar and a luau experience. Experts on local wildlife and culture lead programs on the night skies, lei-making, hula dancing and nature tours. ($619 to $4,500. 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina, Hawaii. 808-661-1234, hyattregencymaui.com)

Credit: Justin Nicholas Credit: Justin Nicholas

Rangali Island, the Maldives

While many resorts boast ocean views from above, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has a unique claim to fame: Guests can book a two-story suite with a bedroom and bath 16 feet below the Indian Ocean. Wake up to the water’s wildlife swishing above the glass-domed ceiling and beyond the floor-to-ceiling glass walls in the bath and walk-in closet. Other overnight options, spread across two small islands, offer more traditional views with options such as private pools and over-water villas with steps leading directly down to the crystal-clear sea. Guests can also get a taste of the underwater experience while dining in Ithaa, the all-glass, undersea restaurant that’s one of 12 dining spots on the island. ($1,000-$25,000. Rangali Island Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, 20077, Maldives. +960-668-0629, conradmaldives.com)

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Gustavia, St. Barthélemy

Indulge in French-influenced luxury and charm at this exclusive Caribbean getaway on the island of St. Barthélemy. The intimate Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf has just 21 rooms, suites and bungalows where guests are surrounded by ancient walls and terraces, as well as picture-perfect seascapes and views of Gustavia, the island’s capital. Fill the days with treatments at the spa, aquabiking in a private pool, basking on the private beach, sightseeing on electric bikes or island hopping on a catamaran. Begin the day with a leisurely breakfast at the beachside Shellona restaurant and end with dinner at the Parisian bistro-styled Fouquet’s St. Barth. ($980-$38,000. Rue des Normands Gustavia, St. Barthélemy. +590-590-29-7900, hotelsbarriere.com)

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Playa del Carmen, Mexico Hailed by popular vote as one of the top destinations along the Riviera Maya, the Andaz Mayakoba Resort boasts a western Caribbean beach as well as a lush surrounding of local fauna. The property’s design draws its influences from the region’s Mayan culture for its 214 room and suites that all offer water views of either the beach, two pools or a lagoon. Guests will find a 10,000-square-foot spa, five restaurants and bars, and a wealth of activities, including biking, golfing, eco-tours and swimming in a cenote, an underground cave flooded with cool water. ($375-$4,000. Carretera Federal, Carr. Cancún - Tulum Km. 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico. +52-984-149-1234, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/mexico/andaz-mayakoba-resort-riviera-maya/cunam)

St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

Savor the spectacular water views of Caneel Bay from any angle on the island that’s home to the Lovango Resort and Beach Club. U.S. visitors don’t need a passport to take the 10-minute ferry ride from St. John or St. Thomas to this 45-acre, private retreat where they’ll find three-bedroom villas or luxuriously appointed treehouses and glamping sites. Beachside activities include the cool waters of an infinity pool, private boat rides and use of snorkeling equipment and games. Indulge in a Caribbean buffet in the waterfront restaurant and pick up chic island attire and accessories in the adjacent Lovango Village. ($1,195-$2,395. 1 Lovango Cay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. 833-568-2646, lovangovi.com)