Smoky Mountain park seeks campsite rate increases, parking fees

Visitors would be required to display a tag on vehicles parked in designated spots within park boundaries. The tag would not guarantee a parking spot at a specific location. Parking would continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, roadside parking would be eliminated to help protect resources, assist traffic flow through congested areas and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

Noting that it does not charge an entrance fee, the park said parking tags would not be required for motorists who are on scenic drives through the park or use park roads as a commuter route. Pedestrians and cyclists would not be required to purchase parking tags.

Backcountry camping fees would double to $8 per night under the proposal, with a maximum of $40 per camper. The park said such fees have not increased in 10 years, while site use has risen to more than 100,000 camper nights per year.

Frontcountry camping fees would be standardized across the park. Nightly family campsite fees would be $30 for primitive sites and $36 for sites with electrical hookups. The nightly fees previously ranged from $17.50 to $25, the statement said.

Rates for group camps, horse camps and picnic pavilions would increase up to 30%, depending on size and location. Proposed daily rental rates would be $200 for the Spence Cabin and $300 for the Appalachian Clubhouse. Current rates are higher on the weekend.