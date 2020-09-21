Savannah debuts Plant Riverside entertainment district

Rooms in the Three Muses Building exude romance, European-inspired décor and plush furnishings. Courtesy of Plant Riverside District Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The sprawling, 650,000-square-foot development adds a quarter mile of new Riverwalk along Savannah’s west end, and it’s anchored by the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, a hotel that will eventually occupy three separate buildings, each with its own, unique vibe.

“The Plant Riverside District and the JW Marriott will be a game changer for Savannah,” said Erica Backus, director of public relations for Visit Savannah. “The new development not only appeals to the upscale visitor to Savannah, but also will serves as an entertainment venue for locals.”

The hotel will offer 419 guest rooms. Currently, accommodations are available in the Power Plant building, featuring an industrial chic sensibility with lots of exposed brick and steel beams, and the Three Muses building, a more romantic setting with European-inspired décor and intimate stylings. A third lodging option will be unveiled in spring 2021 with the opening of the Atlantic building, which will feature contemporary decor with a maritime design theme.

The hotel boasts plenty of meeting and event spaces, rooftop decks and gardens overlooking the Savannah River, elegant ballrooms, indoor conference rooms and outdoor spaces. The Poseidon Spa welcomes guests with more than 4,000 square feet of relaxation space and treatment rooms.

Generator Hall in the JW Marriott Savannah serves as hotel lobby, natural science museum and shopping gallery in the original plant's repurposed Power Plant building.

One of the things that sets Plant Riverside apart from similar historic entertainment districts is an unexpected emphasis on natural science. Walking through Generator Hall, which serves as the lobby to the Power Plant hotel, feels like you have entered a natural science museum. Massive geodes — from vibrant purple amethyst to golden citrine and translucent quartz — greet visitors at the entrance. An unexpected, 135-foot chrome dinosaur hangs overhead, and there are impressive displays of fossils, a pre-historic tortoise shell, an Ice Age bear skeleton, Mammoth tusks and one of the world’s largest nuggets of copper.

The setting reflects Kessler’s personal interest in natural science. “We chose this building to tell the story of where power and energy come from and bring in the natural history of the world, which has been an important interest of mine over the years,” he said. “My goal was to create a quality natural science exhibition, which some people would consider a museum.”

Visitors and hotel guests alike can be found mingling among the displays, watching interactive videos on dinosaurs, fossils, geodes and the renovation of Plant Riverside. Natural science and power plant themes are apparent in the artwork, carpeting, light fixtures and agate wall paneling.

Family-friendly entertainment options abound at Plant Riverside. The Riverside Fountain show is a nightly Bellagio-style choreographed display of water, music and lights. Entertainers will stroll the Riverwalk, creating a street party vibe with musical and cirque-style performances. Special attractions and programming include scavenger hunts, a dinosaur dig area, splash pads, yoga classes and pipe organ music. The Martin Luther King Jr. Park provides a refreshing expanse of green space, and entertainment for grownups can be had at the Electric Moon Skytop Lounge + The Moon Deck, as well as Myrtle & Rose Rooftop Garden, serving cocktails and small plates. A Live Nation concert venue opens in 2021.

Plant Riverside will be home to more than a dozen restaurants and lounges. Among those currently serving are Baobab Lounge, an African savanna-inspired cocktail lounge; Graffito, serving Neapolitan-style pizza; District Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant with outdoor riverfront dining; District Seafood, serving lowcountry cuisine; and Byrd Cookie Company. Opening this fall are Riverside Sushi, Sweet Charlie’s, Savannah Square Pops, Riverfront Biergarten, Stone & Webster Chophouse and Savannah Tequila Company.

The rooftop Electric Moon Skytop Lounge offers stunning views of the Savannah River.

Shopping options include the Grand Bohemian Gallery, a treasure trove of paintings, sculptures and jewelry. More jewelry can be found at 13 Secrets and Reubel Fine Jewelry, while men’s fashions can be found at J. Parker Ltd. and Southern Tide Savannah, women’s attire at September’s Closet and home décor at Urban Poppy. Additional shops will open in the fall and later next year.

In a year when COVID-19 has shuttered businesses and curtailed travel, Plant Riverside District is an exciting new addition to the city’s attractions.

If you go

Plant Riverside District. 500 W. River St., Savannah. 912-373-9100, www.plantriverside.com

J.W. Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. $299-$1,200 per night, 400 W. River St., Savannah. 912-373-9100, www.plantriverside.com