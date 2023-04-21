Sargassum seaweed could tangle summer fun in Mexico, Caribbean, Florida

According to the Miami Herald, the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab revealed the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt contained an estimated 13 million tons of seaweed at the end of March, a new record for the period.

As the stinky seaweed continues to increase in size, officials said the massive bloom would reach its peak between June and July, with Weather.com experts revealing that major beaching events are “inevitable” in Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico throughout the summer.