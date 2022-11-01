Palm Beach to welcome new European luxury hotel in 2023

The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach will be the 12th Oetker property. And while it takes its style cues from the 1920s, the Vineta will feature a pink facade just like the company’s other properties.

“We like places that are so full of richness and heritage and are frankly well-established destinations for luxury travel, and then getting in there and doing things just a little differently,” C.E.O. Timo Gruenert told Travel + Leisure.