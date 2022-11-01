Palm Beach to welcome new European luxury hotel in 2023

The Oetker Collection is best know for its luxury hotels in Paris and St. Barts. But in 2023, the brand is set to open its first hotel in the U.S.
The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach will be the 12th Oetker property. And while it takes its style cues from the 1920s, the Vineta will feature a pink facade just like the company’s other properties.
“We like places that are so full of richness and heritage and are frankly well-established destinations for luxury travel, and then getting in there and doing things just a little differently,” C.E.O. Timo Gruenert told Travel + Leisure.
Figuring out where to put the company’s first U.S. hotel was easy — the company simply asked its American customers, who make up about 50% of the brand’s business.
The Vinteta Hotel will be built in the Mediterranean Revival style to truly encapsulate the essence of Palm Beach. The hotel is also partnering with Parisian designer Tino Zervudachi.
The rooms will feel ”fresh, sharp, and luxurious with a palette of pastel prints and elegant crisp detailing enhancing the high ceilings, with special attention paid to spacious, well-lit, and comfortable bathrooms,” said Zervudachi.
in addition to the Palm Beach hotel, Oetker is also preparing to welcome a hotel on the Italian island of Capri in 2023.
“This is a monumental moment in the brand’s history as we announce our first Masterpiece Hotel in the United States,” said Gruenert on the website. “Many of our existing guests have long visited or are residents of Palm Beach, and we therefore look forward to extending Oetker Collection’s unique hospitality ethos based on our values of family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness, to this wonderful town with The Vineta Hotel.”
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution