New attractions, hotel beckon visitors to Dollywood

“Hillbilly Park.” That’s what the cover of People magazine called Dollywood when it opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in 1986. The 150-acre attraction in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains has been called plenty of other things since then by writers and reviewers who found themselves set straight by the site’s namesake herself.

“This is a theme park,” said Dolly Parton in an interview during Dollywood’s opening weekend. “It’s also my life story. It’s not just about me and my family, but all the families around this area. That’s one reason Dollywood is different from an amusement park.”

The park is also one of several ways Parton has used her business acumen to give back to her community. “People are shocked when they hear that the Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the U.S.,” she said. “I’ve always thought it was a good business idea to have something that would give people something else to do other than hike.”

This year, Dollywood offers even more options with the opening of the new, $37 million Wildwood Grove section. The expansion has a wild nature theme and the park’s newest attraction: Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster. Built with the latest in thrill technology, the ride has just 20 seats in cars equipped with onboard audio. It’s the longest coaster ride on the grounds, tearing along at top speeds of 48 mph on almost 4,000 feet of orange track that dips under a waterfall before climbing 66 feet up and hurtling through a tunnel near the finish.

The Grove’s other scream-inducing attraction is the Dragonflier, featuring cars suspended below a track that loops and twists to simulate flitting like a dragonfly. Options for the littlest visitors are a bit tamer, with circling fireflies and frogs and mockingbirds that riders can tilt themselves by manipulating the wings.

Outside the park, Dollywood has also added to its accommodations with the new HeartSong Lodge, opening in November. Amenities include six dining options, an indoor-outdoor pool and 302 rooms and suites, some with bunk beds and separate sleeping areas designed with family groups in mind. As with the entire property, the lodge displays Parton’s penchant for butterflies that dominate the decor, from bathroom mirrors to the fireplace screen in the four-story atrium.

Dollywood may reflect the history and traditions of Tennessee mountain folk, but ultimately its theme is Dolly herself. Every part of the property tells Parton’s story of growing up in a one-bedroom mountain cabin with 11 siblings, a dad who couldn’t read and no indoor plumbing. Visitors will catch glimpses of her past everywhere, from the wall of platinum and gold records in the property’s DreamMore hotel to her music playing over the loudspeakers throughout the park. Her likeness and name are stamped on the array of merchandise in the gift shops. Her narrative is highlighted on the restaurant menus. And it’s all intentional.

“If you’re going to have a celebrity with a theme park, you need to play off the strengths and stories of that person,” said Parton. “That was really important to me, and I think we’ve done that really well.”

Dollywood’s 11 themed areas reflect Parton’s deep mountain roots. In Craftsman’s Valley, visitors will find the Calico Falls Schoolhouse, a log building that replicates what an 1890s, one-room school looked like. Artisans blow glass, carve wood into everything from figurines to fireplace mantels, turn out leather belts and wallets, mold pots and dishware, make candles and hammer out wind chimes and weathervanes in the foundry.

The Valley is also home to the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a haven for one of the country’s largest collections of bald eagles, and the Robert F. Thomas chapel, built in the 1970s, named after the Parton family’s pastor.

“He was a Methodist missionary who delivered half of Mama’s kids, and I was one,” Parton said. “Daddy paid him in cornmeal from the corn we raised. He pastored the church, and we named this one for him. We do have weddings and weekly services there.”

Many of the park’s attractions have a similar throw-back to a simpler time. The Dollywood Express is a steam-powered train that toots its away around the grounds to give riders in the open-air cars the lay of the land. Nine event stages host live shows performed by energetic artists who share Parton’s love of music, be it country, doo-wop, bluegrass, Southern gospel or oldies. “Harmonies of the Heart” retells Parton’s story through song. (This year, the park’s opening weekend showcased a performance by Parton herself to mark the 50th anniversary of her song, “I Will Always Love You.”)

Throughout the park, food also gets the Dolly touch in more than a dozen eateries. Granny’s Kitchen, named by USA Today as one of the top 10 best theme park restaurants in the country, delivers Southern comfort food family-style. Servers arrive with platters of fried chicken, pot roast, fried catfish, corn pudding, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, braised cabbage and pinto beans. Desserts range from fruit crumbles and chocolate chip cookies to banana pudding and classic Jell-O.

Other on-site options include Hickory House BBQ, Lumberjack’s Pizza, Grandstand Cafe’s kid-friendly fare and Red’s Drive-In with its build-your-own burger bar. (It’s reminiscent of Red’s Cafe in nearby Sevierville where a 6-year-old Parton is said to have had her first hamburger.) The 25-pound apple pie overshadows other sweets at the Spotlight Bakery where the line frequently winds out the door. Savor or pick-up a to-go loaf of cinnamon bread topped with buttercream icing and apple butter. It’s made daily at the Grist Mill. Built in 1982, it was the first operational grist mill in the state in 100 years.

But this theme park is packed full of amusements, too. Dollywood’s nine roller coasters, built into the natural landscape of hillsides and woods, tap into those surroundings: The Wild Eagle is designed to give riders the sense of soaring through the air like a bird; the Tennessee Tornado mimics the mountains with enormous loops, a tunnel and a 128-foot drop.

Dollywood may be a theme park, but it’s also a boon to the local economy. It’s provided jobs for the local community, internships for students and showcases for aspiring musicians. Some of the profit supports Parton’s Imagination Library that has distributed more than 2 million books to children up to 5 years old around the world.

“I get some of the most wonderful stories about how the books helped a child or grandchild, and I get letters from kids crying and mad because they’ve aged out,” Parton said. “It’s gotten so big that now, most kids don’t even know I sing. I’m just the book lady.”

IF YOU GO

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a 250-mile drive north of Atlanta via I-75. Or fly direct to Knoxville, Tennessee, and drive 35 miles southeast via I-40 and Route 66.

Attractions

Dollywood. $89-$79. 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. 800-365-5996, dollywood.com.

Dollywood’s Splash Country Beat the heat in the lazy river, splash pads, pools and slides adjacent to the main park. $44.95. 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge. 800-365-5996, dollywood.com/waterpark.

Food

Song & Hearth. Located inside the DreamMore resort, this buffet serves breakfast and dinner loaded with Southern favorites. $19.95 and up for adults; $9.95, kids 4-9. 2525 DreamMore Way, Pigeon Forge. 865-428-9696, dollywood.com/resort/dining/songandhearth.

Dollywood Dinner Shows. In Pigeon Forge are three themed dinner shows staged by resort performers and servers. Reserve in advance to attend the Pirates Voyage (2713 Parkway, 865-505-2469), Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud (119 Music Road, 865-908-7469) or Dolly Parton’s Stampede (3849 Parkway, 865-453-4400). Food options vary but include dishes such as fried chicken, pork tenderloin and pulled pork served with sides and dessert. $69.99-$34.99. Check schedules for showtimes and dates. dollywood.com/shows.

Accommodations

DreamMore Resort and Spa. 300-room, family-friendly hotel with indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, full bar, buffet restaurant and grab-and-go cafe. $159 and up. 2525 DreamMore Way, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. 800-365-5996, dollywood.com/resort.

HeartSong. The new 302-room hotel adjacent to the park is taking reservations starting in November. Amenities include an indoor/outdoor pool and six dining options. $189 and up. 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. 865-346-0001, dollywood.com/heartsong.

Bear Cove Cabins. One- to four-bedroom cabins and condos located around Sevierville and Pigeon Forge featuring kitchens, hot tubs, views and more. Pet- and ADA-friendly options available. $60 and up. Package deals including park entrance available. 866-857-2123, dollywood.com/cabins.