Miami after dark

Instructor Alex Ruiz says the classes help integrate out-of-towners into the club scene.

“They might not know anybody at the venue,” he said, “but they’re going to get to know at least 50 people at the class, so by the time the club starts, maybe they’ve already danced with 10 of them. When they get downstairs, they’re comfortable asking somebody to save them a couple of dances.”

First, Ruiz takes everyone through the basics, sans music. Step forward left. One, two, three, pause. Step back right. Five, six, seven, pause. The salsa is a social dance, so Ruiz instructs everyone to switch partners every five minutes or so.

When he deems his fledgling dancers are ready to put steps to music, everybody loosens up. They smile. They talk with their partners. They remember they have hips and start to move them. It’s impossible to remain stiff and self-conscious with such a joyful rhythm reverberating throughout the room.

Those who are more comfortable as spectators can catch the non-stop Latin dance show on the stage downstairs. Women sporting Vegas-style feathered headdresses and just enough strategically placed sequins and fringe to cover the bare minimum perform the conga, samba and, of course, the salsa.

If you’re celebrating a special occasion, order bottle service. It’s a major production where “bottle girls” adorned in layers of pink beads and little else deliver Champagne in a burst of fiery sparklers.

Caption The passionata cocktail at El Tucan. Provided by El Tucan. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

El Tucan

Conjuring memories of Ricky Ricardo singing “Babalu” in an elegant supper club on the 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy,” El Tucan is a return to that old-school glamour in an eye-catching modern setting.

A key design element is the intricately detailed murals of the Amazon jungle that lend a primitive vibe to the hip scene. A jaguar crouches, ready to pounce from the wall, as a monkey looks on from a thicket of colorful flora.

Part of the appeal here is the element of surprise. Be prepared for an aerialist to swoop down from the ceiling like an exotic bird while you dine, or a singer to burst onto the stage crooning a classic Cuban song.

El Tucan goes above and beyond, not only with the ambiance and entertainment, but the cuisine, bringing a wow factor to practically every dish. Sashimi is artfully presented on an illuminated bowl that glows in the dim light. A dessert of exotic fruits and ice cream is a sculptural delight.

The cocktails are over the top, too. The best-selling passionata, a divine elixir of tequila, passion fruit, pineapple juice and ginger, is served in a martini glass nestled in a coconut-shaped vessel filled with ice.

As the night goes on, the restaurant transforms into a dance club, with the city’s most beautiful people groovin’ to records spun by the house D.J.

Caption The entertainers at Dinner in Drag at Cardozo South Beach. Courtesy of World Red Eye

Cardozo South Beach

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of “The Birdcage,” the movie starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane as a gay couple who own a drag club, in the place where the movie was set and filmed – South Beach.

Dinner in Drag at the Cardozo in South Beach is a private dinner show for 10 people in the hotel’s VIP Room. It kicked off in June in honor of Pride Month, but the high-heeled hijinks continue through the end of the year.

This one-of-a-kind dinner experience includes a three-course meal from the hotel’s new restaurant, Call me Cuban by YUCA. And it’s served with mojito pairings. The cocktails are mixed by a singing bartender decked out in a bright orange caftan. Meanwhile, enjoy a performance the gay classics “We Are Family” and “It’s Raining Men” by an array of preening drag queens.

Diners are provided with boas, wigs and other props to help them dive into the campy fun, and the evening ends with a private screening of “The Bird Cage.”

Caption The Cubano sandwich is a best-selling menu item at Havana 1957. Provided by Havana 1957. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Havana 1957

If your night out on the town ends before midnight, enjoy a late-night snack at Havana 1957, weekends only. The Cuban eatery serves simple, authentic dishes like ropa vieja and sweet plantains, as well as non-traditional items such as guacamole topped with crispy fried chunks of pork.

There are 15 ways to drink a mojito here. Kiwi and guava are customer favorites. A high-octane mixture infused with Red Bull is a real kick in the pants, and, of course, there’s the traditional version that’s served with so much mint, it looks more like a house plant than a cocktail. There’s also live music Thursday through Sunday.

Havana’s pre-Castro heyday as a nightlife hotspot may be in the past, Miami keeps the mystique and glamour alive.

IF YOU GO

Miami is about 700 miles south of Atlanta. Direct flights are available on Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Nightlife

Mango’s Tropical Café. Salsa Mia $69. 900 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. 305-673-4422, www.mangos.com/mangos-miami-beach.

El Tucan. Entrees $25-$160. 1111 SW 1st Ave., Miami. 305-535-0065, www.eltucanmiami.com

Dinner in Drag at Cardozo South Beach. $400 per person, includes dinner, drag show and screening of “The Bird Cage.” 1300 Ocean Drive, Miami. 833-831-3200, www.cardozohotel.com

Dine

Havana 1957. Entrees $16. 95- $75. 405 Española Way, Miami Beach. 305-503-3828, www.havana1957.com There are four additional locations in Miami.

Toro Toro Restaurant and Bar. Tucked inside the Intercontinental Miami hotel, this upscale steakhouse infuses entrees and small plates with Latin flavors. Entrees $31-$155. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami. 305-372-4710, www.torotoromiami.com

Accommodations

The Palms Hotel & Spa. Oceanfront hotel with an old-Florida vibe. $199 and up. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-534-0505, www.thepalmshotel.com

St. Regis Bal Harbour. Luxury hotel with air-conditioned oceanfront day villas. $675 and up. 9703 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-993-3300, www.stregisbalharbour.com

Info

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Center. 701 Brickell Ave., Suite 2700, Miami. 1-800-933-8448, www.miamiandbeaches.com