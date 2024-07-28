Kitch-iti-Kipi: Michigan’s hidden, crystal-clear aquatic wonder

Nestled in Michigan’s rugged Upper Peninsula at Palms Book State Park, Kitch-iti-Kipi stands as a testament to nature’s hidden marvels. This 40-foot-deep freshwater spring, whose name means “big cold spring” in the Ojibwe language from the Chippewa Tribe, offers visitors a mesmerizing glimpse into crystal clear water.

The natural spring maintains a chilly 45 degrees year-round. Discovered in the 1920s by local store owner John Bellaire, the spring was preserved as a public park thanks to his foresight, ensuring its protection for future generations.

“The first time I saw the spring, it was not more than a black hole mostly covered by fallen trees,” Bellaire said, according to a sign at Palms Book State Park.

@thenationalparktravelers ✨ Have you heard of this beautiful spot in Michigans Upper Peninsula? 📍Kitch-iti-kipi ✨ The largest natural freshwater spring in Michigan. ✨ Crystal clear water that’s 40 feet deep. ✨ 10,000 gallons of water per minute erupts from fissures in the limestone rocks at the spring’s floor. ✨ The Ojibwe nicknamed it Mirror of Heaven. The Upper Peninsula of Michigan exceeded our expectations during our time there, from hidden gems like this, to beautiful waterfalls and views of the Great Lakes. This area absolutely needs to be on your bucket list! ✈️ Follow along for more travel tips and itineraries! #upmichigan #michigan #upperpeninsula #kitchitikipi #uptravel ♬ welcome and goodbye - ✿

Kitch-iti-Kipi’s main attraction is a unique, self-operated observation raft. Visitors can board this ADA-accessible raft and glide slowly across the turquoise waters. Through its glass-bottom center, an underwater landscape unfolds: ancient tree trunks, large trout gliding by and sand bubbling up from limestone fissures.

“Amazing spring! Never seen anything like it. The color of the water is beautiful, hard to believe it’s ‘real’; using the raft and being able to look straight down in the water at the fish is amazing … definitely put this on your list of places to visit. A little ‘out of way’ but worth it,” a TripAdvisor review reads.

Despite its beauty, Kitch-iti-Kipi remains relatively unknown compared to popular Michigan destinations like Mackinac Island or Sleeping Bear Dunes. This obscurity offers visitors a chance to experience the spring’s tranquillity, especially during off-peak seasons.

Palms Book State Park provides additional amenities for visitors. A short, paved trail leads from the parking lot to the observation deck and raft. A concession stand offers refreshments and souvenirs during peak season, and a boat launch provides access to Indian Lake, the Upper Peninsula’s fourth-largest inland lake.

Several popular attractions are within driving distance of Kitch-iti-Kipi, including Fayette Historic State Park, Grand Island, Mackinac Island, Hiawatha National Forest and Seney National Wildlife Refuge. The charming town of Manistique, where the park is, also offers additional activities and dining options to round out your visit.

For those seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure, this hidden gem offers a serene experience for all ages.