Kick off the new year at a winter music festival

Key West's Mile 0 Fest and RokIsland Fest both take place at the Truman Waterfront Amphitheater over different weekends in January. Courtesy of Mile 0 Fest/Patrick Tewey

Mile 0 Fest

“Red dirt Americana” is how the organizers describe the music at the Mile 0 Fest, also held in Key West. Founded in 2017, it’s a boutique festival where the focus is on the fan experience with an attendance cap to keep overcrowding at bay. Like the RokIsand Fest, Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater serves as the nexus point for the festivities, with local bars and restaurants also staging gigs. The bill for the 2022 lineup features Americana acts with Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum and Ryan Bingham headlining. (Jan. 25-29. $69 and up per day, $499 and up for five-day passes. Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater, 21 Quay Road, Key West, Florida.866-627-2163, mile0fest.com)

Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach will sail from the Port of Miami on February 16 to Belize and feature multiple hard rock and comedy acts onboard and at a private beach on Harvest Caye. Courtesy of Sixthman

Voragos

Music cruises have exploded in popularity over the last decade with the Atlanta-based company Sixthman at the forefront of this trend. Voragos, presented in conjunction with Danny Wimmer Presents, is the newest and the first of 15 music cruises currently on the Sixthman calendar for 2022. The Voragos lineup caters to fans of hard rock and comedy. Rob Zombie, formerly of White Zombie, is the featured act. Zombie will perform on the stage at Lunasea Beach on Harvest Caye in Belize after the Norwegian Pearl arrives from the Port of Miami. Mudvayne will also be performing on the beach stage in Belize. Onboard the ship to Belize and back there will be multiple concerts on a variety of stages including stand-up comedy from Rachel Feinstein and others. (Feb. 16-21. $940 and up, includes room, meals and concerts. Port of Miami cruise terminal, 1015 N. America Way, Miami, Florida. 833-935-2771, www.voragos.com)

Vanessa Briscoe Hay fronts Pylon Reenactment Society at the Savannah Stopover festival. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

Savannah Stopover

Indie music fans congregate in a historic setting during the Savannah Stopover, a two-day festival founded in 2011 as a stopover gig for acts on their way to South by Southwest, the nation’s most prominent wintertime music event in Austin, Texas. Held on the grounds of the Georgia State Railroad Museum, a National Historic Site, this year’s event features a special performance by Pylon Reenactment Society, a spinoff of the influential Athens ‘80s band Pylon with frontwoman Vanessa Briscoe Hay as lead singer. Another famed Athens act, of Montreal, will headline, as will Nashville chanteuse Soccer Mommy and alt-country band American Aquarium. (March 11-12. $54 and up per day, $89 and up for passes. Georgia State Railroad Museum, 655 Louisville Road, Savannah. 912-651-6823, www.savannahstopover.com)

Green Day headlines the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Innings Festival

This festival combines music with Major League Baseball’s spring training season. The Innings Festival began in Arizona in 2018 but in 2022 makes its inaugural appearance in Tampa, Florida, bringing top rock, pop, and alternative acts to the grounds of Raymond James Stadium to perform on three stages with no overlapping sets. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pop-punkers Green Day will headline the first night, with folk-rockers The Lumineers at the top of the bill on the second night. Along with the slate of musical acts scheduled to perform there will also be a slew of MLB baseball legends making appearances, including former Atlanta Braves star outfielder Andruw Jones. (March 19-20. $99 and up per day; $165 and up for passes. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, Florida. 813-350-6500, https://www.inningsfestival.com/florida)

The PBS show Bluegrass Underground tapes before a live audience at The Caverns in Tennessee March 18-20. Courtesy of Blake Guthrie

Bluegrass Underground

Bluegrass Underground isn’t technically a music festival but an Emmy Award-winning PBS television series that tapes before a live audience in The Caverns, a venue in a cave in Pelham, Tennessee. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the show will tape season 11 over a three-day weekend in mid-March with an array of notable roots and bluegrass acts including Asleep at the Wheel, the Milk Carton Kids, Shooter Jennings and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. The temperature in the cave remains the same year-round, so if 68 degrees is a problem, bring a light jacket for the shows. The Caverns stages concerts year-round in its underground facility and has a new amphitheater above ground for when the weather turns warmer. (March 18-20. $60 and up per day; $314 for three-day passes. The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, Tennessee. 931-516-9724, www.thecaverns.com)