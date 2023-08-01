Just the bare necessities: Nude cruise to sail out of PortMiami

The packing list for this cruise will be easy: a few casual outfits and a lot of sunscreen. This is, after all, a nude cruise.

Bare Necessities Tour & Travel has teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line for a nude cruise in 2025, the Miami Herald reported.

Although the travel firm has chartered nude cruises with Carnival in the past, those were out of Tampa; this will be the first one sailing from PortMiami with Norwegian.

“You can get further and deeper into the Caribbean in seven days from Miami than you can in seven days from Tampa,” Ken Tiemann, chief operating officer for the Austin, Texas-based Bare Necessities, told the Herald.

Before you start packing, note this excursion is for naturists only.

“We’re not a lifestyle or a swinger cruise,” Tiemann said. “There is a little bit of confusion. We’re just offering a cruise to people who prefer not to wear clothes.”

So if this is a nudists cruise, why would you need to pack a few outfits? Well, because you will have to cover up for all meals in the dining room. It doesn’t have to be fancy attire, but you will be required to wear something. If that idea doesn’t float your boat, a clothes-free self-serve buffet will be offered on the Lido deck.

There are a few rules to nude cruising to make the voyage enjoyable and safe for everyone.

When the ship is in port, all passengers must be dressed throughout the vessel, including on balconies, until an announcement is made that nudity is permissible.

Lingerie, fetish-wear and excessive genital jewelry are not appropriate at any time.

While nude, in a G-string, thong or any time you are bare-bottomed, you will be asked to sit on a towel. A fresh beach towel will be provided in your stateroom each day for that purpose.

Displaying yourself nude in front of other ships in port or while port authorities are on board is prohibited.

No photographs, videos or electronic images of anyone may be taken without the consent of that individual. Failure to obey “no photo zones” around the pools or in dance venues can result in your camera or device being confiscated.

Dangerous or rude behavior will not be tolerated at any time.

Fondling or inappropriate touching of yourself or someone else, overt sexual activity or any solicitation for sexual acts is prohibited.

The 11-day trip, dubbed the 2025 Big Nude Boat on the Norwegian Pearl, will depart Miami on February 3, 2025. Stops will include Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Castries, St. Lucia. Tickets will go on sale in August, Tiemann said, and reservations must be made through Bare Necessities.