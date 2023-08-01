BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Just the bare necessities: Nude cruise to sail out of PortMiami

Bare Necessities Tour & Travel has teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line for a nude cruise in 2025
Travel
By
1 hour ago
X

The packing list for this cruise will be easy: a few casual outfits and a lot of sunscreen. This is, after all, a nude cruise.

Bare Necessities Tour & Travel has teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line for a nude cruise in 2025, the Miami Herald reported.

ExploreThe world’s largest cruise ship is almost ready to sail

Although the travel firm has chartered nude cruises with Carnival in the past, those were out of Tampa; this will be the first one sailing from PortMiami with Norwegian.

“You can get further and deeper into the Caribbean in seven days from Miami than you can in seven days from Tampa,” Ken Tiemann, chief operating officer for the Austin, Texas-based Bare Necessities, told the Herald.

Before you start packing, note this excursion is for naturists only.

“We’re not a lifestyle or a swinger cruise,” Tiemann said. “There is a little bit of confusion. We’re just offering a cruise to people who prefer not to wear clothes.”

So if this is a nudists cruise, why would you need to pack a few outfits? Well, because you will have to cover up for all meals in the dining room. It doesn’t have to be fancy attire, but you will be required to wear something. If that idea doesn’t float your boat, a clothes-free self-serve buffet will be offered on the Lido deck.

ExploreHallmark Channel announces Christmas-themed cruise with stars onboard

There are a few rules to nude cruising to make the voyage enjoyable and safe for everyone.

  • When the ship is in port, all passengers must be dressed throughout the vessel, including on balconies, until an announcement is made that nudity is permissible.
  • Lingerie, fetish-wear and excessive genital jewelry are not appropriate at any time.
  • While nude, in a G-string, thong or any time you are bare-bottomed, you will be asked to sit on a towel. A fresh beach towel will be provided in your stateroom each day for that purpose.
  • Displaying yourself nude in front of other ships in port or while port authorities are on board is prohibited.
  • No photographs, videos or electronic images of anyone may be taken without the consent of that individual. Failure to obey “no photo zones” around the pools or in dance venues can result in your camera or device being confiscated.
  • Dangerous or rude behavior will not be tolerated at any time.
  • Fondling or inappropriate touching of yourself or someone else, overt sexual activity or any solicitation for sexual acts is prohibited.

The 11-day trip, dubbed the 2025 Big Nude Boat on the Norwegian Pearl, will depart Miami on February 3, 2025. Stops will include Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Castries, St. Lucia. Tickets will go on sale in August, Tiemann said, and reservations must be made through Bare Necessities.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe39m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago

Credit: Source: PS

Private terminal for the wealthy to open Sept. 6 at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
10h ago
Universal Orlando brings back Passholder Appreciation Days
‘Americana’ theme park planned on Route 66
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top