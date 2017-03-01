Go Georgia: Where to see and experience art in Georgia

Go Georgia: Historical sites to visit in Georgia

Morris Museum of Art

The Morris Museum of Art in downtown Augusta is the first museum dedicated to the art of the American South, a venue meant to increase an appreciation and understanding of the culture of the region. The permanent collection comprises antebellum portraiture, 19th-century genre paintings, contemporary art and paintings that reflect a southern perspective on the Civil War. A temporary exhibit, "Rhythm and Movement: Paintings by James Michalopoulos," will be on view through May 14. Michalopoulos is known for his iconic images of New Orleans that reflect the city's simultaneous beauty and decay.

1 Tenth St., Augusta, Ga., (706) 724-7501, themorris.org

Georgia Museum of Art

The Georgia Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Georgia boasts an impressive permanent collection of 19th and 20th century American paintings by Georgia O' Keeffe, impressionist Frank W. Benson, landscape painter Winslow Homer and many other visionaries. "Expanding Tradition: Selections from the Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Collection" showcases more than 50 works by African-American artists and will be up through May 7.

90 Carlton St., Athens, Ga., (706) 542-4662, georgiamuseum.org