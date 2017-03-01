Go Georgia: Where to see and experience art in Georgia

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia, Sautee Nacoochee
The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia explores the 200-year-old pottery making tradition of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Museum exhibits include utilitarian pieces such as handcrafted canning jars, butter churns and other wares that were essential to an agrarian lifestyle. Hideous face jugs with bulging eyes and crooked teeth are also on view. A short video demonstrates pottery making by the Meaders family, one of the most influential families of potters in the history of Southern Appalachian folk pottery.
Sautee Nacoochee Center, 283 State Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., (706) 878-3300, folkpotterymuseum.com
Morris Museum of Art
The Morris Museum of Art in downtown Augusta is the first museum dedicated to the art of the American South, a venue meant to increase an appreciation and understanding of the culture of the region. The permanent collection comprises antebellum portraiture, 19th-century genre paintings, contemporary art and paintings that reflect a southern perspective on the Civil War. A temporary exhibit, "Rhythm and Movement: Paintings by James Michalopoulos," will be on view through May 14. Michalopoulos is known for his iconic images of New Orleans that reflect the city's simultaneous beauty and decay.
1 Tenth St., Augusta, Ga., (706) 724-7501, themorris.org
Georgia Museum of Art
The Georgia Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Georgia boasts an impressive permanent collection of 19th and 20th century American paintings by Georgia O' Keeffe, impressionist Frank W. Benson, landscape painter Winslow Homer and many other visionaries. "Expanding Tradition: Selections from the Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Collection" showcases more than 50 works by African-American artists and will be up through May 7.
90 Carlton St., Athens, Ga., (706) 542-4662, georgiamuseum.org
