Family travel: Civil rights tour

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Washington, D.C.

Families can seek ongoing inspiration from the words and work of clergyman and civil rights leader Dr. King, through a visit to this monument in Potomac Park. Sixteen quotes extracted from his eloquent messages of love and tolerance can be found along the granite wall facing the Tidal Basin. Site tours and Junior Ranger badge activities are available and can help extend the experience for children.

Natchez, Miss.

The story of slavery and African-American culture in Natchez is one of the most complex threads of the city’s multifaceted history. Visitors can delve into the past at the Museum of African American History & Culture on Main Street. Consider a double-decker bus tour (hop on and hop off at various locations) that launches at the Natchez Visitors Center and rolls through the Southern town, passing by many of the most significant landmarks. Narration is provided from the point of view of two slaves who lived during the difficult era when slave trading at local slave markets was a part of daily life.

The National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis, Tenn.

The museum complex includes the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated as well as the building where James Earl Jones fired the shot. The museum seeks to open a dialogue about a history that spans the dark era of slavery through the modern civil rights movement. A family guide is offered to assist adults in discussing the sensitive topics and events that are addressed within the museum.

