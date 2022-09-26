Fall Travel: Take time to re-connect with a romantic getaway

New York City

One of New York’s more storied hotels, The Algonquin, recently reopened after a long closure for major renovations. Originally opened in 1902, the common areas of the legendary hotel off Times Square became a haunt of the city’s artistic elite during the 1920s where the Round Table literati and Broadway stars gathered on a regular basis. The renovation of the hotel pays homage to this theatrical and literary legacy by weaving it into the new Art Deco-inspired design elements of the lobby, the rooms, the Blue Bar and the Oak Room. Steps away from the front door in either direction are the bright lights of Broadway and the high-end shopping allure of Fifth Avenue.

The Algonquin Hotel. $287 and up. 59 West 44th St. 212-840-6800, www.algonquinhotel.com.

Credit: Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives Credit: Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives

Oranjestad, Aruba

Lovebirds looking for a tropical island getaway coupled with the convenience of an all-inclusive stay will find two side-by-side beach resorts in Aruba’s capital that share a varied culinary scene. Guests at Tamarijn Aruba and Divi Aruba can dine at 10 restaurants spread throughout the two resorts located along 1.5 miles of white sand beach. The restaurants range from upscale chef-driven establishments with a focus on international flavors to casual poolside grills serving local favorites. Along with all the dining options, a stay includes numerous activity and relaxation options such as private e-bike tours, nightly entertainment and a new oceanfront water sports center.

Divi & Tamarjin All Inclusives. $697 and up a night. 800-554-2008, www.tamarijnaruba.com.

Credit: fernando diez Credit: fernando diez

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

If a romantic getaway involves bringing along a beloved four-legged friend, check out New Smyrna Beach, a notable pet-friendly destination. Stay at the pet-welcoming AAA Four-Diamond property Black Dolphin Inn on the Indian River with a private dock and made-to-order breakfast served each morning. The 14-room inn with spa-style bathrooms is located in a quiet neighborhood on a palm tree-lined street and has ground-floor rooms with private entrances for taking pups out at all hours. They’ll even let you bring your cat (two-animal limit). A short drive away, pristine and dog-friendly Smyrna Dunes Park sits on a 184-acre peninsula where the ocean meets the Indian River at Ponce de Leon Inlet. It’s a scenic walk along dune crossovers to reach the dog-friendly beach at the inlet, making fall with its milder temps a good time to visit.

Black Dolphin Inn. $189 and up. 916 S. Riverside Drive. 386-410-4868, blackdolphininn.com.

Credit: Ralph Daniel Credit: Ralph Daniel

Jekyll Island

For a romantic getaway close to home, Jekyll Ocean Club offers the Island Romance package, including breakfast, chocolate-covered strawberries, welcome champagne, a picnic lunch and half-day bike rentals. Accommodations include 40 large suites with ocean views. Bike rentals and shuttle service is available to the historic district, where visitors can explore the National Historic Landmark District centered around the long-standing Jekyll Island Club Resort on the river side of the island. There are also more than 20 miles of bike trails through a maritime forest with old-growth trees and scenic tidal marshlands.

Jekyll Ocean Club. $419 and up. 80 Ocean Way. 888-455-3179, www.jekyllclub.com/jekyll-ocean-club.

Credit: Blake Guthrie Credit: Blake Guthrie

Asheville, North Carolina

A new concept hotel aimed at urban adventurers opened along Asheville’s French Broad River Greenway this summer: the Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins, named after the northward flowing river. Like a New Age motor court, accommodations at the Wrong Way are small, A-frame cabins overlooking the park and the river with in-room touches like record players, vinyl albums, real plants and hammocks to hang from anchor points on the balcony. The vibrant River Arts District a mile away is reachable by bike and foot via the greenway, or on the river with one of the hotel’s paddleboards. A highlight of the Wrong Way is its activities program with local partners that include a climbing gym next door, paddling and biking excursions with local outfitters and a scavenger hunt, among many other experiences. When your adventurous day in the city is done, relax in the meadow next to a fire pit while enjoying beverages and grab-and-go food from the lodge’s Canteen.

Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins. $185 and up. 9 Midnight Drive. 828-585-7747, www.wrongwaycampground.com.

Credit: Eliot Bronson Credit: Eliot Bronson

St. George, South Carolina

If going off-the-grid sounds romantic, book a treehouse excursion to a private 150-acre reserve on the Edisto River. Carolina Heritage Outfitters offers riverside treehouses only accessible by paddling a canoe 13 miles. There’s no electricity or running water, so guests must bring their own drinking water and food. The three treehouses — each secluded from the other — feature screened-in sleeping and living areas with futon beds; kitchens with a propane stove, cookware and utensils; a dining deck with a grill and picnic table; and lanterns and candles. Two-person canoes are included; kayaks are not suitable. Guests should have some paddling experience to navigate the swift-flowing current and sharp bends in the river. For ages 11 and older.

Carolina Heritage Outfitters. $160 and up per person for the first night with decreasing rates for additional nights. 1 Livery Lane. 843-563-5051, canoesc.com.

Bryson City, North Carolina

Couples come to Lakeview at Fontana Resort for a simple nature-based mountain getaway to reconnect in minimalist rooms without TVs or Wi-Fi. They also come for the distinctive experience of the treetop soaking cabanas. Located on a forested hillside overlooking Lake Fontana with views of the surrounding Smoky Mountains, the cabanas feature oversized tubs made for two, where you and your significant other can enjoy a 90-minute treetop soaking session ($149 and up) with therapeutic bath salts, aromatic essential oils, Turkish towels, bathrobes and chilled champagne. Don’t worry, it’s totally private with no staff intrusion. Lakeview also has a spa, an outdoor pool, hiking trails and a lounge with Wi-Fi in case you just can’t help yourself. To experience the modern world IRL, the restaurants, craft breweries and boutiques of Bryson City are a seven-mile drive away.

Lakeview at Fontana. $199 and up. 171 Lakeview Lodge Dr. 800-742-6492, www.lakeviewatfontana.com.

Versailles, Kentucky

Treat your romantic partner like royalty with a stay at a castle on a hill in the middle of horse and bourbon country. The Kentucky Castle, originally conceived as one couple’s dream home in 1969 after their European honeymoon, sits on a 110-acre estate with a farm that produces much of the food used in the on-site Castle Farms Restaurant. The 15 accommodations include rooms in the castle, suites in the towers and a farm-view cabin. Enjoy spa treatments, tours of the castle and farm, yoga sessions on the castle roof, paint-your-own-bourbon-barrel classes and special events such as murder mystery dinners.

The Kentucky Castle. $245 and up. 230 Pisgah Pike. 859-256-0322, www.thekentuckycastle.com.