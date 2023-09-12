Fall Travel: Take the road less traveled to these off-the-beaten path locales

The phrase “off the beaten path” can mean different things to different travelers. Some want luxe accommodations, others primitive and off the grid. The common thread for those seeking out-of-the-way spots far from the madding crowds is peaceful seclusion in nature. Whether you’re searching for outdoor adventure, a romantic getaway or a solo retreat, here are seven destinations for fall that are ripe for an autumnal escape.

River Ranch, Florida

When you think of dude ranches, rodeos and expansive grasslands, the Great Plains of the Midwest likely springs to mind, not central Florida. Westgate River Ranch is here to change all that. Located on 1,700 acres on an isolated spot on the Kissimmee River, it’s surrounded by cattle lands and well over an hour away from theme parks associated with a cartoon mouse or popular movies. Guests can stay overnight in new, luxe Conestoga wagons, fully-equipped teepees, glamping tents, lodge rooms or cabins. There’s also a campground for RVs and tents. A rodeo is held every Saturday night, complete bull riding and barrel racing. Recreational activities include horseback riding, airboat and swamp buggy rides, zip-lining, swimming, a petting farm, hiking trails, skeet shooting, mechanical bull riding, hayrides and a full-service marina with boating and fishing options on the river.

Westgate River Ranch. $178 and up, $49 and up for campsites. 3200 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, Florida. 863-692-1321, westgateresorts.com

Credit: Mark Leckington Credit: Mark Leckington

Wartburg, Tennessee

There are only five parks in the Southeastern United States certified as “dark sky parks” by the International Dark Sky Association, including the Obed Wild and Scenic River unit of the National Park Service, which received the designation in 2017. Located on the Cumberland Plateau in a deeply rural section of Tennessee with no light pollution, the Obed is also one of the few remaining wild and free-flowing river systems in the East. With gorges as deep as 500 feet along the tumbling river’s path, the park is popular with expert paddlers, rock climbers, hikers, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts by day. After sunset, head to the overlooks to see the other half of the park: the night sky. Ranger-led programs, in conjunction with regional astronomy clubs, occur seasonally during notable sky events. There’s no lodging in the park, but 11 tent-only campsites are available at the Rock Creek Campground ($10, www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/253502), and backcountry camping permits are available for free. Day-use sections of the park such as the Nemo Picnic Area and its trails also require a backcountry permit for after-dark sky viewing. A handful of local eateries and a craft brewery are within walking distance of the visitor center in downtown Wartburg. The closest hotels are in Oak Ridge, 22 miles from Wartburg.

Obed Wild and Scenic River Visitor Center. 208 N. Maiden St., Wartburg, Tennessee. 423-346-6294, nps.gov/obed.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Couples looking for tropical seclusion in exotic, luxurious and eco-friendly surroundings will find it at Tabacón Thermal Resort and Spa in the rainforest of the Alajuela Province in Costa Rica. Located on 900 acres at the base of the 5,437-foot Arenal Volcano, Tabacón — considered a pioneer in sustainable hospitality tourism in the region — celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The resort stands out for its spa and wellness offerings, which include soaking in natural hot springs in waters warmed by the still-active volcano. This fall, Tabacón introduces a new seasonal menu and spa programming that includes complimentary yoga and sound healing sessions. Also new are the honeymoon suites with private plunge pools on lounging decks with views of the rainforest and the volcano. Arenal Volcano National Park next to the resort offers a chance to explore more deeply the diverse ecosystems within the rainforest if you’d rather do more than gaze at it from your private deck. November is considered the shoulder season in Costa Rica when rates are more affordable and the tourist crowds drop off.

Tabacón Thermal Resort, $499 and up. Noreste de Centro de la Fortuna de San Carlos 13 Km, La Fortuna, Costa Rica. 855-822-2266, tabacon.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Childersburg, Alabama

Among the first things you’ll see when entering one of the tiny cabins at the Getaway Coosa River Outpost is a cellphone lockbox. This is a place for a digital detox and reconnecting with nature — there is no Wi-Fi or TVs here. (Although there is an emergency landline that can call the Getaway team and 911.) Founded in 2015, Getaway House has created tiny cabin Outposts across the country, all in remote areas less than a three-hour drive from major cities. The Coosa River Outpost in the rolling hills of central Alabama (2.5 hours from Atlanta) is one of the newest locations situated on a nearly 200-acre horseshoe bend of the Coosa River. The contactless check-in, dog-friendly cabins are spaced far enough away from each other to allow for privacy, and they all have river, ridge top, and/or forest views. The cabins can sleep two or four people and have all the modern comforts of home — minus the digital connectivity. This is the first Getaway property to offer the new premier outdoor suite option that includes an expanded al fresco lounging and grilling area with a chef’s station, hammocks, string lights and waterproof shade sails. Other Outposts near Atlanta are Getaway Chattahoochee in North Georgia and Getaway Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Getaway Coosa River. $105 and up. 2175 Cosper Bend Road, Childersburg, Alabama. 617-914-0021, getaway.house/coosa-river.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Robbinsville, North Carolina

If you want to see what America looked like 400 years ago, the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest — part of the Nantahala Forest in western North Carolina — contains one of the last remaining tracts of virgin forests in the eastern U.S. The only way to see it is on foot via a 2-mile trail that loops through the heart of the forest. This tract of land was untouched by the logging industry, so it still contains old-growth hardwoods up to 20 feet in circumference and over 100 feet tall. Camping isn’t allowed, but the forest service has dispersed campsites at nearby spots, including on Lake Santeetlah and along Snowbird Creek. These primitive sites are free, first-come, first-served and open year-round. Lake Santeetlah is a serene mountain lake where 80% of the shoreline is undeveloped. The Cheoah Point Recreation Area on the lake has a developed campground ($20 and up. recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234583) open through Oct. 31. Also nearby, the Cherohala Skyway — a National Scenic Byway — has unspoiled mountain views along its 43-mile route. Portions of the skyway were damaged in storms this summer so check current conditions before heading out. The upscale, all-inclusive Snowbird Mountain Lodge ($368 and up, snowbirdlodge.com) is located along the Cherohala Skyway and has a bar and restaurant open to the public during dinner hours only.

Cheoah Ranger Station, 1070 Massey Branch Road, Robbinsville, North Carolina. 828-479-6431, www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/nfsnc.

Credit: Blake Guthrie Credit: Blake Guthrie

Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

For an off-the-beaten-track beach getaway, Daufuskie Island fits the bill. For starters, the island has no traffic lights because it has no traffic — or cars. Reachable only by ferry service ($49 and up, daufuskieislandferry.com) or private boat, visitors and the island’s 400 residents get around by golf cart, bicycle or foot on unpaved roads marked by simple hand-painted navigational signs that read “Beach,” “Church,” “Marina,” etc. There are no hotels on Daufuskie Island, only private rentals. Check with airbnb.com, vrbo.com and Daufuskie Rental Group for availability. The island has a deep Gullah history and a ghostly feel to it. Learn more about its history on a three-hour tour with the Daufuskie Island Gullah Heritage Society ($70. daufuskieislandgullahheritagesociety.org) led by a sixth-generation native of the island, Sallie Anne Robinson. Melrose Beach is home to an abandoned resort that was done in by hurricanes and financial woes. Beyond the resort’s surreal ruins, you can still find well-appointed rental cottages on the idyllic Avenue of Oaks next to an isolated beach ($275 and up. jonbiemaison.com/contact). The Oyster Cottage ($281 and up, airbnb.com/rooms/25458525) is a historic renovated cottage from the days when Daufuskie had a booming oyster industry and reminiscent of what houses used to look like on the island. One of the South’s hardest-to-reach art galleries, The Iron Fish, is next door to the cottage.

Daufuskie Island Visitors Center, 1414 Fording Island Road., Bluffton, South Carolina. 843-940-7704, daufuskieislandferry.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Moab, Utah

A bucket-list trip for many seeking out-of-the-way adventures is the 100-mile White Rim Road looping through Canyonlands National Park. This rugged, unpaved, one-lane switchback road in Utah’s least-visited but largest national park is open to high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles, mountain bikes and motorcycles only. It takes two to four days to properly complete the loop, but many people do shorter out-and-back excursions. Along the way, enjoy desert solitude while gazing at some of the most jaw-dropping canyon, mesa and butte vistas on the continent. Primitive camping areas with pit toilets are located along the route. Day-use and overnight permits are required in advance. Planning is crucial, especially for overnight journeys. You must bring everything you need, including water, and pack out all your trash. If you want to leave the planning to the pros, Rim Tours ( $975 and up, rimtours.com) offers four-day guided bike tours, and they’ll even rent you bikes and camping gear. River rafting is another popular activity at Canyonlands. Go to nps.gov for a list of National Park Service approved outfitters who offer guided trips. A fall trip avoids spring flooding (and mud) and the extreme temperatures of summer and winter. Nearby Moab is a lively desert oasis of a town catering to outdoor adventurers with all manner of accommodations, restaurants, coffee shops, a brewery, outfitters and grocery stores for stocking up on supplies.

Canyonlands National Park, $30 per vehicle, $36 use permits. 2282 Resource Blvd., Moab, Utah. 435-719-2313, nps.gov/cany.