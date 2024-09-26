There’s something about spending fall by the sea — where summer’s lingering rays meet fall’s cozy temperatures. The charm of a coastal autumn isn’t new, but it recently has become a trend, with Wilmington, North Carolina, and its surrounding island beaches offering the perfect setting to experience it.

With fewer crowds, lower temperatures and a calendar packed with seasonal festivities, autumn is the ideal time to explore this coastal gem. Here’s how to make the most of your beachside fall getaway:

Stroll historic streets

Explore Wilmington’s 230-plus block National Register Historic District, where trees with changing leaves frame centuries-old homes. The Riverwalk, typically bustling in summer, becomes a tranquil spot for watching boats cruise along the Cape Fear River. For history buffs, sites like the Bellamy Mansion Museum in the heart of downtown offer some of the finest examples of antebellum architecture.

Immerse yourself in nature

Fall in Wilmington is a treat for outdoor adventurers. At Carolina Beach State Park, hike the Sugarloaf Trail, a winding 2.9-mile loop through a forest of oaks draped in Spanish moss. The trail leads to a 50-foot sand dune offering panoramic views that have guided sailors since the 1700s.

For a unique botanical experience, visit the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden. It features rare Venus flytraps in their native habitat — one of the few places on Earth where this unique plant thrives.

Water lovers can enjoy a guided sunrise kayaking tour or cruise along the waterways on a floating Tiki Boat, drink in hand.

Fall events and festivals

In October, Riverfest fills downtown with artists, live music and a spectacular drone show. Beer lovers can sample seasonal brews at numerous craft breweries along the Wilmington Ale Trail, many of which offer seasonal pumpkin ales and Oktoberfest specials. November brings the Cape Fear Kite Festival, during which the skies over Kure Beach are filled with colorful kite displays and family friendly activities.

Coastal cuisine

Wilmington’s culinary scene is as much a feast for the senses as its scenic beauty. At the heart is Seabird Restaurant from chef Dean Neff, a two-time James Beard semifinalist for best chef Southeast and a 2024 finalist for outstanding chef. Here, sustainably sourced seafood meets seasonal produce in dishes that are as visually pleasing as delicious.

For dinner with a view, Fish House Grill offers front-row seats to sunsets over the Intracoastal Waterway. End your evening at (or on) Cloud 9, a rooftop bar known for its fall-inspired cocktails and stunning views.