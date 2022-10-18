Delta expands European Air+Rail program

The program allows for you to go from “plane to train with one ticket,” making for a more seamless connection.

Explore Adventure in Black helps black travelers see the world

The airline giant is working with rail operators in each company to equip passengers with train journeys and stations that are located at the airport. There are a few things to keep in mind about the Air+Rail program:

Those electing to ride the train will still have to collect their luggage from the airport prior to getting on the plane.

SkyMiles are limited to flights and not the trains.

First class tickets automatically come with a rail ticket.

“Expanding our footprint in Europe also makes it more convenient for customers to get to popular city centre locations whether traveling for business or pleasure to make the most of their time away” said Bellemare.