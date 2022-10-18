Delta expands European Air+Rail program

Delta Air Lines has expanded its popular European Air+Rail program, allowing customers to connect from the airport to their final destination via train.
“Building more Air+Rail connections into our schedule provides a greater choice of destinations for our customers, including a number of these cities not currently served by Delta,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President – International in a press release.
The Air + Rail program covers more than 20 destinations in Europe including 12 cities in The Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The program first kicked off August 2021 with ability to go to just a few cities — like connecting Amsterdam with Antwerp and Brussels. Now, Delta flyers can connect to the following:
- Brussels Airport to Breda and Rotterdam in the Netherlands with operator SCNB.
- Manchester Airport to seven cities in the U.K. with operator TransPennine Express.
- Rome Airport to four Italian cities including Bologna and Florence with operator Trenitalia.
- Zurich and Geneva Airports to seven cities in Switzerland, including Bern and Lausanne with operator SBB.
The program allows for you to go from “plane to train with one ticket,” making for a more seamless connection.
The airline giant is working with rail operators in each company to equip passengers with train journeys and stations that are located at the airport. There are a few things to keep in mind about the Air+Rail program:
- Those electing to ride the train will still have to collect their luggage from the airport prior to getting on the plane.
- SkyMiles are limited to flights and not the trains.
- First class tickets automatically come with a rail ticket.
“Expanding our footprint in Europe also makes it more convenient for customers to get to popular city centre locations whether traveling for business or pleasure to make the most of their time away” said Bellemare.
