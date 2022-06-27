Camperdown fosters adult playtime in Greenville, S.C.

Combined Shape Caption The bar at CAMP, Drew Erickson's new restaurant at Camperdown in Greenville, S.C. (Courtesy of Camperdown) Credit: Camperdown Credit: Camperdown Combined Shape Caption The bar at CAMP, Drew Erickson's new restaurant at Camperdown in Greenville, S.C. (Courtesy of Camperdown) Credit: Camperdown Credit: Camperdown

Wall murals suitable for Instagram selfies and other décor harken back to the heyday of the Camperdown Mill with shade sails that look like bolts of fabric and stools that mirror spools of thread. A light show recreates the constellation of stars the year that Camperdown Mill opened, and background music is inspired by the sounds of a textile mill.

On Main Street is AC Hotel by Marriott featuring a variety of dining option. Paloma serves Spanish/Mediterranean-inspired tapas on a stunning patio that takes in the downtown vibe and offers live acoustic music on the weekends.

On the rooftop, Juniper is a swanky, high-energy restaurant and gin-forward bar filled with floor-to-ceiling windows offering up spectacular sunsets and views of the city from eight stories up.

For a more intimate experience, The Press Room is a 30-seat speakeasy with its own dedicated elevator and access code texted to reservation holders. The space pays tribute to the history of the century-old Greenville News with a replica of a 1920s newspaper editor’s office, a James Bond-esque sliding door into the lounge, newspaper-inspired cocktail names and décor featuring framed news clippings more than 100 years old.

Across the plaza from the AC is CAMP, a restaurant from the folks at Table 301. Helmed by the Thomas Keller-mentored, French Laundry alum Drew Erickson, the creative menu is globally inspired. Dishes include steam buns stuffed with pork belly, grilled octopus and swordfish schnitzel. There’s an open kitchen, a festive cocktail bar that spills out to the plaza and a rooftop bar.

Other restaurants slated to open later this year include Larkin’s, a Greenville staple that is moving from its current location, and a second location of Charleston-based Carmella’s Café & Dessert Bar.

The newest member of the Camperdown playing field is Group Therapy Pub & Playground, an experiential entertainment destination, pub and restaurant. There’s an indoor, 18-hole mini golf course with a kid’s movie theme, axe throwing, ping pong and ice curling. Outside on the plaza, there are backyard games like ladder golf, cornhole, life-sized Jenga and Connect 4, and fowling (think football bowling). Special events include karaoke, trivia and bingo.

Combined Shape Caption Mini golf is a popular attraction at Camperdown's Group Therapy Pu & Playground. (Courtesy of Camperdown) Credit: Camperdown

The 40-foot-long bar serves a variety of cocktails, wellness drinks and non-alcoholic beverages. There’s also a 30-tap self-serve wall of local, regional and seasonal beers and wines on tap.

So far, retail space features Southern Tide, the flagship store for the local apparel line for women, men and children, as well as Insomnia Cookies, Jeni’s Ice Cream and Starbucks, with more to come.

With so many activities, dining options and adult diversions, Camperdown is new news and a welcome addition to Greenville’s downtown cityscape.

IF YOU GO

Camperdown Plaza. Corner of Main and Broad streets, Greenville, South Carolina. www.camperdowngreenville.com.

What to do

Group Therapy Pub & Playground. Adult-themed playground with games, cocktails and dining. Games $10-$25; entrees $8-$15. 320 Falls St., Suite G. 864-284-4333. www.grouptherapy.fun.

Where to eat

Paloma. Spanish/Mediterranean-inspired tapas and cocktail bar on the lobby level of the AC Hotel. $13-$30. 315 S. Main St. 864-720-2950, www.palomagvl.com.

Juniper. High energy rooftop bar and restaurant in the AC Hotel. $14-$32 entrees. 315 S. Main St. 864-549-0000, www.junipergvl.com.

The Press Room. Intimate speakeasy and cocktail bar in the AC Hotel. $13-30. 315 S. Main St. 864-720-2950, www.pressroomgvl.com.

CAMP. A modern, American eatery featuring classic dishes and global flavors. Entrees $23-$34. 2 E. Broad St. 864-514-2267, www.campgvl.com.

Where to stay AC Hotel Greenville. $229 and up. 315 S. Main St. 864-720-2950. www.achotelgreenville.com.

Tourist info

Visit Greenville Visitor Center. City Hall Building, 206 S. Main St. 864-233-0461. www.visitgreenvillesc.com.