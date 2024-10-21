Biltmore Estate announces reopening after Hurricane Helene closure

Biltmore Estate announced it will be reopening a little more than a month after Asheville and its surrounding region were devastated by deadly Hurricane Helene.

The estate said its plans to reopen coincide with the yearly holiday tradition of inviting guests to enjoy #ChristmasatBiltmore.

“The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm,” Biltmore Estate said in a social media post announcing the Nov. 2 reopening.

The 8000-acre estate was built by George Vanderbilt starting in 1889 and opened in 1895. It is known as America’s largest home, spanning 175,000 square feet, with 35 bedrooms and 43 bathrooms. Visitors can enjoy hiking, horseback riding, biking and other outdoor activities, surrounded by the iconic Blue Ridge Mountains.

Guests can also stay at one of the estate’s two hotels and eat at one of its seven restaurants, with both fine and casual dining options.

Biltmore Estate encourages visitors coming for their post-Hurricane Helene opening to enjoy all of Asheville and the surrounding areas, saying visiting the area, “provides critical support to our community.”

Since the Hurricane, Biltmore launched a $2 million Biltmore Relief Fund for Western North Carolina, working alongside organizations like World Central Kitchen and their local Meals on Wheels chapter to provide humanitarian support the region needs.

“Western North Carolina has been our family’s home for more than 125 years, and we are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region,” Bill Cecil Jr., resident and CEO of Biltmore, said in a statement on social media. “Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community.”

As some of the damage in the area is getting fixed, one way you can help is by making the quick road trip to Western North Carolina and visiting some of the other establishments newly reopened since the storm.

The Asheville Citizen Times compiled a list of restaurants that have announced reopenings, highlighting local business owners who they said have shown a lot of resilience during this time.

Check out Cúrate, a tapas bar in Asheville that recently reopened with a limited menu. Mela, one of the city’s most beloved Indian restaurants, is open now for takeout or their lunch buffet. One of the original Tupelo Honey locations in Asheville also reopened, if you’re looking for a classic flavor in a new setting.

Biltmore Estate has compiled a list of how people can help Asheville and Western North Carolina.