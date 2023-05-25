X

AJC Travel: Enter to win a getaway package from Experience Columbia

Credit: Courtesy of Experience Columbia SC

Credit: Courtesy of Experience Columbia SC

Travel
1 hour ago

How does a weekend getaway sound? If it’s a trip to Columbia, South Carolina — with its world-class dining scene, chic shopping and boutique hotels, and perfect mix of college-town cool and Southern hospitality — it sounds pretty good!

That’s why AJC Travel and Experience Columbia are teaming up to give one lucky reader a weekend they won’t forget. As you can see below, the prize package includes just about everything you’ll need for an action-packed time and a taste of Columbia’s best.

Prize details

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Enter now to win

Enter below for your chance to win. The sweepstakes ends June 25, 2023. And be sure to look out for our monthly travel newsletter, where you’ll get the latest news on travel in the Southeast and around the globe.

To see complete sweepstakes rules, click Rules on the entry form above.

Black out dates include all USC Football Home Games, Graduation Weekends, Parents Weekends and the Masters.

The prize will expire one year after the winner has been announced.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Kelly J. Huff/Marietta Daily Jou

Ross Harris won’t be retried in hot car case, Cobb DA decides 1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pro-union Delta flight attendants rally at Hartsfield-Jackson
27m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Be prepared for Memorial Day travel crowds
1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

South Carolina limits abortion, cutting options for Georgians
57m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

South Carolina limits abortion, cutting options for Georgians
57m ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Board OKs $300,000 raise for UGA's athletic director Josh Brooks
2h ago
The Latest

10 unique Airbnbs to check out in Georgia
5h ago
Towerhouse Farm Brewery provides farm-to-glass beer like no other in the state
5 European destinations for World War history buffs
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top