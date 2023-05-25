AJC Travel: Enter to win a getaway package from Experience Columbia

How does a weekend getaway sound? If it’s a trip to Columbia, South Carolina — with its world-class dining scene, chic shopping and boutique hotels, and perfect mix of college-town cool and Southern hospitality — it sounds pretty good!

That’s why AJC Travel and Experience Columbia are teaming up to give one lucky reader a weekend they won’t forget. As you can see below, the prize package includes just about everything you’ll need for an action-packed time and a taste of Columbia’s best.

Prize details

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Enter now to win

Enter below for your chance to win. The sweepstakes ends June 25, 2023. And be sure to look out for our monthly travel newsletter, where you’ll get the latest news on travel in the Southeast and around the globe.

To see complete sweepstakes rules, click Rules on the entry form above.

Black out dates include all USC Football Home Games, Graduation Weekends, Parents Weekends and the Masters.

The prize will expire one year after the winner has been announced.