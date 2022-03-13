6 of the best beach destinations for Spring Break

Caption Kids can get an up close look at sea turtles at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Credit: Gabriel Gibson Credit: Gabriel Gibson Caption Kids can get an up close look at sea turtles at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Credit: Gabriel Gibson Credit: Gabriel Gibson

For a more laid-back Spring Break beach trip with small kids, Jekyll Island fits the bill. Take the kids to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center to see the creatures up close at a hospital for ill and injured turtles. Or visit the 4-H Tidelands Nature Center, which has lots of programs for kids as well as guided kayak tours, canoe rentals and an exhibit where they can see and learn about animals native to the state’s coast. Since the island has over 20 miles of paths and trails, consider renting bicycles or tricycles to explore the area at a leisurely pace.

Families with teens

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Located in LA (Lower Alabama), Gulf Shores and Orange Beach has 32 miles of beautiful sugar-white sand beaches that serve as a backdrop for a bounty of teen- and family-friendly activities. Take a dolphin tour, or if you’d like to be more active, let the whole family bicycle through paved trails at Gulf State Park. Waterville USA, a large water and amusement park, will also keep teens and adults having fun with 17 water slides, go-karts, a large arcade and a roller coaster. For more fun, head to The Wharf, an entertainment district that features a nightly laser light experience show and also hosts shows in its amphitheater.

Clearwater Beach, FL

HGTV.com named Clearwater Beach, Florida, as one of the best Spring Break destinations for families with teens in tow, citing its status as one of the top-ranked beaches in the U.S. Beach-related activities like snorkeling and dolphin-watching cruises are popular with teens and their families, and a nightly festival provides plenty of entertainment with live music, stilt walkers, musicians and more. Teens will also enjoy a visit to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which, in addition to its other activities, offers boat tours around Clearwater Bay. And if you’re up for a short drive, you can also visit Busch Gardens Tampa during your trip for rides and shows.

College students and young adults

Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach has long been a quintessential Spring Break destination for college students and young adults looking for raucous fun, and it still remains a favorite. Each year, they’re drawn to the beach parties and beach-front clubs, along with others throughout the town, with parties that keep going throughout the day and all night. Surfing is popular along the 23-mile beach, and lessons are available if you need them. You’ll also be able to join other Spring Breakers in playing beach volleyball, parasailing and jet skiing.

Panama City Beach, FL

Caption Musicians perform at many different venues during Spring Break in Panama City Beach. Credit: From pcbeachspringbreak.com

If you’re looking for a fairly traditional Spring Break destination for college students and young adults, Panama City Beach fits the bill. It’s home to large beachfront nightclubs, so you’ll always be able to find a crowd to have fun with. The beach area has also become a popular destination for music entertainment, with artists heading to Panama City Beach for concerts held throughout the day and evening. Featuring everything from EDM to country music, the area lets you easily fill your calendar with a practically non-stop party and finds something to please everyone in your group.