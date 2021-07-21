WSB-TV anchor Fred Blankenship recovering from COVID-19

“You may have noticed that I have been gone for a few weeks from WSB-TV and social,” Blankenship posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, July 21. “I like long vacations but even I have my limits. The long and short of it is that COVID found my family with a bullseye. While on vacation in California members of my immediate family came down with COVID. We took all the precautions, got the vaccinations and it still happened. We quarantined, tested like crazy and hoped for the best. My family appears to be doing just fine now. Thank you for thinking of them.”

He goes on to note that, while he tested negative twice, he eventually got a positive test. And he says his symptoms were not mild.