Pet of the week

Stella is a 12-year-old darling with all the grace and charm of a true Southern belle. This girl may be in her golden years and sporting a toothless smile, but that just means she’s mastered the art of giving the softest, sweetest kisses around — no nibbling, guaranteed!

Stella is a people-lover and meeting new humans makes her whiskers wiggle with joy. She’s not one for lap lounging, though — Stella prefers to sit right beside her favorite person, soaking up the love without feeling smothered. She’s affectionate, doting and always ready for some cozy companionship.

Stella would shine brightest in a home where she can be the only furry princess. Calm, quiet and cuddles are her love language. She may not ask for much, but Stella has a heart brimming with love, just waiting for the right person to walk into Atlanta Humane Society‘s new Marietta cat adoption location at 533 Waterman St. SE. atlantahumane.org