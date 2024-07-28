Georgia Entertainment Scene

WSB radio’s Care-a-thon for CHOA raises more than $2 million for first time

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is a non-profit pediatric group of hospitals
The WSB Care-a-thon raised $2 million for the first time for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta over two days July 25 and 26, 2024. CONTRIBUTED

News/talk WSB’s annual Care-a-thon on Friday broke $2 million in pledges for the first time in its 24-year-history this past week for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The radio station has raised a collective $34 million over the years from its listeners to help the non-profit organization fund research, fellowship and family support.

“There was a not a dry eye in that room,” said program director Ken Charles when the $2 million announcement was made at the event, held at CHOA offices next door to the new hospital off I-85 and North Druid Hills. The new hospital is set to open Sept. 19.

“We all do this to make a difference,” Charles added. “The feeling of helping during these two days each year can never be duplicated.”

The two-day Care-a-thon, which superseded traditional political and news talk this past Thursday and Friday, featured different combos of talk show hosts who normally don’t hang out together.

The final crew on Friday evening to conclude the Care-a-thon included morning host Chris Chandler, recently retired morning host Scott Slade (who came up with the Care-a-thon idea nearly a quarter century ago), former WSB host Clark Howard and current hosts Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum.

Howard has attended the Care-a-thon every year since it began.

“As a father of three,” he wrote in a text Sunday, “I can’t imagine the suffering a parent faces witnessing a child go through cancer. And seeing the survival rates go up roughly 20% over the last 24 years motivates me to give my money and my voice.”

Howard donated $20,000 this year.

WSB host Eric Von Haessler and former host Clark Howard have a laugh during a commercial break near the end of the annual WSB Care-a-thon for Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. This year, they raised more than $2 million for the first time ever. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Scott Slade, recently retired WSB radio morning host, came up with the Care-a-thon idea 24 years ago. He is here with veteran traffic reporter "Smilin'" Mike McKay at the Care-a-thon July 26, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Clark Howard with WSB radio late morning host Mark Arum at the 2024 WSB Care-a-thon, which raised $2 million for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center. Howard has been to every single Care-a-thon since it began 24 years ago. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

