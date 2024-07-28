WSB radio’s Care-a-thon for CHOA raises more than $2 million for first time

News/talk WSB’s annual Care-a-thon on Friday broke $2 million in pledges for the first time in its 24-year-history this past week for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The radio station has raised a collective $34 million over the years from its listeners to help the non-profit organization fund research, fellowship and family support.
“There was a not a dry eye in that room,” said program director Ken Charles when the $2 million announcement was made at the event, held at CHOA offices next door to the new hospital off I-85 and North Druid Hills. The new hospital is set to open Sept. 19.
“We all do this to make a difference,” Charles added. “The feeling of helping during these two days each year can never be duplicated.”
The two-day Care-a-thon, which superseded traditional political and news talk this past Thursday and Friday, featured different combos of talk show hosts who normally don’t hang out together.
The final crew on Friday evening to conclude the Care-a-thon included morning host Chris Chandler, recently retired morning host Scott Slade (who came up with the Care-a-thon idea nearly a quarter century ago), former WSB host Clark Howard and current hosts Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum.
Howard has attended the Care-a-thon every year since it began.
“As a father of three,” he wrote in a text Sunday, “I can’t imagine the suffering a parent faces witnessing a child go through cancer. And seeing the survival rates go up roughly 20% over the last 24 years motivates me to give my money and my voice.”
Howard donated $20,000 this year.
