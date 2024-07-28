WSB radio’s Care-a-thon for CHOA raises more than $2 million for first time

News/talk WSB’s annual Care-a-thon on Friday broke $2 million in pledges for the first time in its 24-year-history this past week for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The radio station has raised a collective $34 million over the years from its listeners to help the non-profit organization fund research, fellowship and family support.

“There was a not a dry eye in that room,” said program director Ken Charles when the $2 million announcement was made at the event, held at CHOA offices next door to the new hospital off I-85 and North Druid Hills. The new hospital is set to open Sept. 19.