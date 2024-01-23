Why ‘Good Day Atlanta’ host Buck Langford isn’t on the air

“Good Day Atlanta” host Buck Langford has taken time off from his on-air duties to recuperate from an unspecified football injury.

A spokeswoman for Fox 5 said he may be out for around six weeks.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern about my absence on ‘Good Day Atlanta’,” he posted on his public Facebook page. “Wanted to let you know that I had a long overdue procedure to repair an old football injury suffered many, many moons ago. I’m on the mend and doing as well as could be expected.”