Why ‘Good Day Atlanta’ host Buck Langford isn’t on the air

“Good Day Atlanta” host Buck Langford has taken time off from his on-air duties to recuperate from an unspecified football injury.
A spokeswoman for Fox 5 said he may be out for around six weeks.
“Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern about my absence on ‘Good Day Atlanta’,” he posted on his public Facebook page. “Wanted to let you know that I had a long overdue procedure to repair an old football injury suffered many, many moons ago. I’m on the mend and doing as well as could be expected.”
He thanked Eric Perry for covering for him, adding “I look forward to getting back to doing what I do best… running my mouth and filling it with delicious burgers… as soon as humanly possible.”
He was referencing his weekly segment “Burgers With Buck.”
Atlanta native Langford joined Fox 5 more than 25 years ago as a sports anchor, then moved to the “Good Day Atlanta” anchor desk in 2011.
About the Author