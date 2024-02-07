WE-TV resurrects a Braxtons family reality show after three-plus years

WE-TV is bringing back the Braxton family reality show after a three-plus year break.
Now dubbed “The Braxtons,” the new show will feature much of the same cast as “Braxton Family Values,” which aired 148 episodes over seven seasons from 2011 to 2020. A debut date has not been announced.
Of the sisters, Towanda, Toni and Tamar Braxton currently reside in metro Atlanta. Their mom Ms. Evelyn, who is part of the show, also lives in the area. Trina Braxton lives in Maryland.
According to WE-TV, the family “is picking up where they left off: sharing their rollercoaster journey as a family from the last few years to the family’s present triumphs. The series will feature never before seen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister Traci [in 2022] and taking viewers into their lives as they build this new chapter without her.”
In the new series, Toni launches her Las Vegas residency, “Love and Laughter,” with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan. Towanda balances business and motherhood as she raises two teenagers while playing a major role in the life of her nephew, Kevin, who is navigating life without his mother Traci. Trina juggles her businesses with being a mother to her two sons navigating adulthood. Tamar is expanding her music and media empire along with being a mom. Ms. Evelyn seeks another life partner while helping the family heal from Traci’s death.
