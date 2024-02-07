WE-TV resurrects a Braxtons family reality show after three-plus years

According to WE-TV, the family “is picking up where they left off: sharing their rollercoaster journey as a family from the last few years to the family’s present triumphs. The series will feature never before seen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister Traci [in 2022] and taking viewers into their lives as they build this new chapter without her.”

In the new series, Toni launches her Las Vegas residency, “Love and Laughter,” with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan. Towanda balances business and motherhood as she raises two teenagers while playing a major role in the life of her nephew, Kevin, who is navigating life without his mother Traci. Trina juggles her businesses with being a mother to her two sons navigating adulthood. Tamar is expanding her music and media empire along with being a mom. Ms. Evelyn seeks another life partner while helping the family heal from Traci’s death.