WATCH: Trailer to Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ on Netflix with Kelly Rowland

Mea Culpa. (L-R) Kelly Rowland as Mea and Trevante Rhodes as Zyair in Mea Culpa. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy Netflix

32 minutes ago

Tyler Perry’s fourth film for Netflix is coming out Feb. 23: the drama “Mea Culpa” starring Kelly Rowland.

Rowland plays a criminal defense attorney who agrees to defend a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. As the Netflix description notes, however, “when desire takes hold, her big case takes a dangerous turn.”

The movie, written and directed by Perry, was produced last March in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios with a few shooting days in Chicago.

Other actors in the film include Sean Sagar (”Sistas”), Nick Sagar (”The Haves and the Have Nots”), RonReaco Lee (”Survivor’s Remorse”) and Shannon Thornton (”P-Valley”).

Perry’s previous films on Netflix were 2020 drama “A Fall From Grace,” 2022 comedy “A Madea Homecoming” and 2022 drama “A Jazzman’s Blues.” He has also filmed his first historical drama “Six Triple Eight” starring Kerry Washington about World War II’s only all-Black, all-female battalion. Netflix has not set a release date for that movie.

He is currently filming “Madea’s Destination Wedding” for Netflix.

