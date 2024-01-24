WATCH: Trailer to Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ on Netflix with Kelly Rowland

Tyler Perry’s fourth film for Netflix is coming out Feb. 23: the drama “Mea Culpa” starring Kelly Rowland.

Rowland plays a criminal defense attorney who agrees to defend a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. As the Netflix description notes, however, “when desire takes hold, her big case takes a dangerous turn.”

The movie, written and directed by Perry, was produced last March in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios with a few shooting days in Chicago.