V-103 Winterfest features Bell Biv DeVoe, Xscape, Q Parker of 112

Xscape appeared at the Atlanta R&B Music Experience-Holiday Edition on December 4, 2022, at State Farm Arena. They'll be part of this year's Winterfest. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

V-103′s Winterfest, a holiday concert the station has held since 2015, is going back to the 1990s with the lineup this year featuring Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, Silk and Q Parker of 112.

The concert on Dec. 20 at State Farm Arena is called “The All White Affair Vol. 2.” Attendees are asked to wear all-white outfits.

More artists are going to be named in the coming weeks.

Last year’s Winterfest celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with Atlanta acts such as T.I., Jeezy, Goodie Mob and Lil Jon. Previous Winterfest line ups featured acts such as Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz and Monica.

The concert presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and codes are available at the Audacy app. The regular on-sale starts Friday at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.

