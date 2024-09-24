V-103 Winterfest features Bell Biv DeVoe, Xscape, Q Parker of 112

V-103′s Winterfest, a holiday concert the station has held since 2015, is going back to the 1990s with the lineup this year featuring Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, Silk and Q Parker of 112.
The concert on Dec. 20 at State Farm Arena is called “The All White Affair Vol. 2.” Attendees are asked to wear all-white outfits.
More artists are going to be named in the coming weeks.
Last year’s Winterfest celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with Atlanta acts such as T.I., Jeezy, Goodie Mob and Lil Jon. Previous Winterfest line ups featured acts such as Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz and Monica.
The concert presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. and codes are available at the Audacy app. The regular on-sale starts Friday at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.
About the Author