TNT, which bases its sports operations out of Atlanta, did not say publicly which package it matched.

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them,” TNT said in a statement Monday. “This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years.”

According to The Athletic citing unnamed sources and The Washington Post citing a person familiar with the negotiations, TNT and Warner have chosen to match the Amazon deal.

The Amazon deal is the least pricey of the three options at around $1.8 billion a year, although The Athletic said the NBA is leaning to stick with Amazon. Amazon has significantly more streaming subscribers than Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max.

ESPN will pay the most, at around $2.6 billion, for a package of games that includes the NBA Finals every year and conference finals each of the 11 seasons, except for one.

NBC’s package, at around $2.5 billion a year over the same time period, features regular-season games on its streaming service Peacock on Mondays, with NBC broadcasts on Tuesdays and Sundays. The Sunday games will begin after the NFL season is over. NBC will also air the All-Star game and several playoff games.

The possible end of the TNT deal would also mean the end next year for “Inside the NBA,” the venerable sports show featuring Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. Barkley, who has been outspoken in his criticisms of Warner Bros. Discovery management for botching the negotiations, has said he may retire after next year.