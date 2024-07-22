Three people with Georgia ties on season 26 of ‘Big Brother’

Breaking: Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
47 minutes ago

The “Big Brother” casting crew sure loves Georgia lately. For this 26th edition, three of the 16 contestants have Georgia ties: two live in metro Atlanta and one grew up in Covington.

Here are quick summaries of each person, who entered the house last week:

"Season 26 Move-in Day" BIG BROTHER July 18 on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: T'Kor Clottey. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Credit: CBS

icon to expand image

Credit: CBS

T’Kor Clottey

Age: 23

Born in: London and moved to Chicago at age 8 so she calls her accent “mangled”

Resides in: Atlanta

Job: Owns a crochet business

Relationship status: Single

Grew up: Doing mathletes and being captain of the speech and debate team in high school.

Quote from her intro bio: “I consider myself the queen of the nerds.”

Pictured: Angela Murray and Matt hardeman. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Credit: CBS

icon to expand image

Credit: CBS

Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Born in: Loganville

Resides in: Roswell

Job: Account executive at a software company

Relationship status: Single

Describes himself as: An “urban cowboy” who likes to bow hunt, camp and fish.

Quotes from intro bio: “I’m extremely, extremely competitive” and “I consider myself a Southern gentleman.”

T-Kor dubs him: “the big jock quarterback type.”

Pictured: Brooklyn Rivera. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Credit: CBS

icon to expand image

Credit: CBS

Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Born in: Covington and grew up in a trailer park.

Resides in: Dallas

Relationship status: Married with three children

Job: Business administrator but also a pageant coach. She is a former Mrs. Texas and Mrs. America.

Quote: “My husband describes me as a spicy cupcake. On the outside, I look cute and put together and sweet but when you bite into me, I’m full of sarcasm, wit and attitude.”

As of Sunday night’s first regular episode, none of the three Georgia-connected contestants were in danger of being the first person evicted, though the way the game is structured, they are not entirely immune.

There was a twist early on featuring a potential 17th houseguest named Ainsley they could vote in to join them. None of the three chose to take in Ainsley. They then discovered that Ainsley is actually an AI bot who will control the game going forward. And Ainsley placed everyone who didn’t vote for her into a “downgrade” competition that ultimately stripped two players of any power the first week. Fortunately, Brooklyn, T’Kor and Matt avoided losing.

This season follows two consecutive years with two Georgia-related players. Last year, stay-at-home dad from Eastman Cameron Hardin, often seen as the villain, came in ninth while likable Kennesaw real estate agent Felicia Cannon landed in fourth place. In 2022, Atlanta entrepreneur Jasmine Davis finished 10th while Atlanta native and Austin hypnotherapist Brittany Hoopes came in fourth.

To date, no Georgian has ever won the “Big Brother” competition over the previous 25 competitions.

The competition this season is 90 days long, same as last year. The winner pockets $750,000, which has been the case since season 23. (The first 22 seasons, the winner won $500,000.)

IF YOU WATCH

“Big Brother,” Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 p.m., CBS, and on demand on Paramount+

