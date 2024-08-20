The Roots cancel Chastain Atlanta date 10 days before scheduled concert

The concert was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29. The Roots have not canceled any other dates on this “Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life” tour, so it’s possible the concert simply didn’t generate enough ticket sales.

An upcoming Aug. 25 Roots concert in Sterling Heights, Michigan, appears to have a lot of seats for sale on LIveNation.com. But the Aug. 31 date in Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap looks nearly sold out. The Boston date at MGM Music Hall on Sept. 1 looks like a mixed bag.

The openers on this tour are Digable Planets and Atlanta’s own Arrested Development. If you want to see Arrested Development locally, the group is coming to Fayetteville Amphitheater on Sept. 14 with tickets ranging from $25 to $40 via freshtix.com.

The Roots last performed in Atlanta last summer at State Farm Arena with LL Cool J.