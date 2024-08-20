Georgia Entertainment Scene

The Roots cancel Chastain Atlanta date 10 days before scheduled concert

Atlanta’s Arrested Development was one of the opening acts.
Questlove of The Roots performs in Atlanta during The F.O.R.C.E Tour starring LL Cool J at State Farm Arena on Monday, August 21, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Philadelphia hip-hop legends the Roots canceled their date at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Sunday evening 10 days before the actual concert, according to an email from Live Nation sent out to those who purchased tickets.

Refunds are being instantly issued via Live Nation to anybody who purchased tickets.

Live Nation confirmed the cancellation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but declined to comment further.

The concert was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29. The Roots have not canceled any other dates on this “Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life” tour, so it’s possible the concert simply didn’t generate enough ticket sales.

An upcoming Aug. 25 Roots concert in Sterling Heights, Michigan, appears to have a lot of seats for sale on LIveNation.com. But the Aug. 31 date in Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap looks nearly sold out. The Boston date at MGM Music Hall on Sept. 1 looks like a mixed bag.

The openers on this tour are Digable Planets and Atlanta’s own Arrested Development. If you want to see Arrested Development locally, the group is coming to Fayetteville Amphitheater on Sept. 14 with tickets ranging from $25 to $40 via freshtix.com.

The Roots last performed in Atlanta last summer at State Farm Arena with LL Cool J.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

