The Roots cancel Chastain Atlanta date 10 days before scheduled concert

Philadelphia hip-hop legends the Roots canceled their date at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Sunday evening 10 days before the actual concert, according to an email from Live Nation sent out to those who purchased tickets.
Refunds are being instantly issued via Live Nation to anybody who purchased tickets.
Live Nation confirmed the cancellation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but declined to comment further.
The concert was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29. The Roots have not canceled any other dates on this “Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life” tour, so it’s possible the concert simply didn’t generate enough ticket sales.
An upcoming Aug. 25 Roots concert in Sterling Heights, Michigan, appears to have a lot of seats for sale on LIveNation.com. But the Aug. 31 date in Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap looks nearly sold out. The Boston date at MGM Music Hall on Sept. 1 looks like a mixed bag.
The openers on this tour are Digable Planets and Atlanta’s own Arrested Development. If you want to see Arrested Development locally, the group is coming to Fayetteville Amphitheater on Sept. 14 with tickets ranging from $25 to $40 via freshtix.com.
The Roots last performed in Atlanta last summer at State Farm Arena with LL Cool J.
About the Author