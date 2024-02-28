The five most intriguing exhibits at Balloon Museum at Pullman Yards

While some of the art works are largely visual, others are fully interactive, featuring bubbles, inflatable characters and a monster ball pit. There is a room packed with Instagram-friendly balloon-themed art and a virtual reality show. In all, the visit should take 60 to 90 minutes to experience. Besides the usual gift shop items, balloon objects like roses and dogs are available for sale at the end for the kids.

Of the 20 or so exhibits, created by artists from all over the world, here are five especially intriguing ones:

Hyperstellar

This is by far the largest and most involved exhibit. It lasts about 15 minutes. Thematically, it’s about liberation and flying, giving attendees the sense that they are floating in the cosmos. It resembles a massive pool three feet deep and filled with black hollow plastic balls. Organizers say there are literally a million balls. Better yet, you can wade through the pool like a monstrous ball pit, though getting out takes a bit of upper body strength. The surrounding LED side walls provide a six-minute visual show of water droplets and air bubbles backed by calming New Age music. Tens of thousands balls hang from the ceiling, with some moving up and down during the show itself.

ADA

Created by Karina Smigla-Bobinski in 2017, this room features a massive inflated sphere covered with graphic spikes. Attendees can lift and move the ball around at will. The spikes mark up the white ground, ceiling and walls to create abstract charcoal drawings. You can get a bit dirty but there is a cleaning station.

Spiritus Sonata

This exhibit features strange characters with hollow membranes. Stand in front of them and they emit wind instrumental sounds. As the Australian creative laboratory ENNESS notes, “the layers of sound overlap, surrounding visitors in a celestial vibratory continuum.”

The Ginjos

Roman artist Rub Kandy created these colorful life-sized anime-style characters that are a bit like Weebles. You can punch them or knock into them and they won’t fall down. A nightclub atmosphere with thumping music makes the room feel like a party.

A Quiet Storm

As featured in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” this mesmerizing room features a machine that shoots out an array of soap bubbles that emit a wispy smoke when they pop. It’s dubbed “A Quiet Storm” because the “storm” is actually gentle while making the ground slightly slippery.

IF YOU GO

The Balloon Museum

2-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 2-9 pm. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-8 .m. Sundays. Adult ticket prices start at $39. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St NE, Atlanta, balloonmuseum.world.