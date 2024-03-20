‘Stranger Things’ actor Brett Gelman unbowed by book signing cancellations

Credit: HARE Credit: HARE

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he expressed dismay and surprise at the cancellations. He said some have cited security fears over pro-Palestinian protests. “I even offered security,” he said, “and they still backed out.”

But Gelman also wondered if they were worried about a negative response from some of their customers since the Hamas attack in October that sparked the conflict.

“All the hate being thrown at me right now is completely mindboggling,” Gelman said. “It’s upsetting because I’ve not said anything that should be construed as controversial in my opinion. ... It feels like we’re getting it from both sides in a really violent, scary way.”

He said he will have security in Atlanta during the event but he refuses to hide. “I can’t not live my life,” he said.

Gelman’s book, which came out Tuesday, has nothing to do with Israel or politics. Rather, it’s a series of short stories from the minds of five fictional characters: a child, a teenager, an adult, an older woman and a person in the afterlife.

“They are all neurotic Jews,” he said. “They are all plagued mostly by their own personalities and neuroses and emotional and psychological shortcomings. They’re nightmares of who I was and who I might be and who I could possibly become.”

The child is the most autobiographical aspect of the book because Gelman said he himself had obsessive-compulsive disorder from an early age: “It felt like my brain was getting pummeled by thoughts and fears constantly. I characterized that as demons. My childhood imagination developed these characters with my brain whispering ― sometimes screaming ― these thoughts that drove me crazy all day.”

Ultimately, he said “this book is certainly a purge of the worst-case scenario. I want to make people laugh and myself laugh. I want people to relate to it. That makes all the neuroses worth it.”

On the bright side, Gelman added, “I feel I’m the healthiest I’ve been mentally in my whole life.”

He is currently shooting the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta as conspiracy-minded Murray Bauman.

He relates to the character’s own neuroses. “I can feel like an outsider like Murray,” he said. “I can become very frustrated with people some days like Murray. Murray is also very good at being right in the wrong way. That’s me, too.”

Gelman said he was a huge fan of the show even before he was cast and is thrilled his character is still around. “It’s mind-blowing to be on a show so massively popular worldwide,’ he said. “I feel like I’m a cast member on the equivalent of ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Indiana Jones’ growing up.”

IF YOU GO

Brett Gelman

Book talk and signing. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. $13-$38, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta. atlantajcc.org.