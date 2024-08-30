Reporter Rebekka Schramm leaves Atlanta News First after 23 years

She noted that she “never missed a football game, wrestling match, gymnastics practice or dance recital … I’ve been blessed to have amazing colleagues and loyal viewers. I’m sure our paths will cross again some day.”

Schramm, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said her two children are now off to college and it was time to try something new.

“I’m going to miss meeting people who I never would have otherwise encountered,” she said. “Every day was different. I met a lot of interesting people over the years.”

She grew up in a small town in Alabama and graduated with a mass communications degree from Auburn University. She worked at stations in Columbus and Norfolk, Virginia before joining what was called CBS46 (WGCL-TV) back in 2001. The station has been much more stable since it was purchased by Atlanta-based Gray Television in 2022.

Paul Caron, managing editor at the Atlanta CBS affiliate from 2015 to 2017, when it was owned by Meredith, called her smart and grounded.

“She was an amazing team player who somehow never got caught up in all the off-the-air drama of the newsroom,” Caron said. “She was the reliable rock of morning news then. She was never a complainer. She was always kind in a business that can twist your heart in a second … You wish you had more folks like her in the business.”

Many TV reporters over the years have jumped to public relations, which typically has more normal work hours than broadcast television.

