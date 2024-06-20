Georgia Entertainment Scene

Reality stars Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann drop mansion price a third time

The couple’s Milton home has been on the market for eight months.
The home owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is now for sale for $6 million. It's in Milton right on the border of Alpharetta. SOTHEBYS

Credit: SOTHEBYS

Credit: SOTHEBYS

The home owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is now for sale for $6 million. It's in Milton right on the border of Alpharetta. SOTHEBYS
By
5 minutes ago

Last October, reality show couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann placed their Milton mansion for sale at $6 million.

In December, they dropped it to $5.5 million. A month later, they reduced it yet again to $4.5 million, where it sat for five more months with no deal. So on June 19, they discounted the asking price a third time to $4.2 million, a 30% drop from their initial offer.

The house, which is more than 15,000 square feet and overlooks a golf course, has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.

Reality show couple Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak in a screen shot of their Bravo show "Don't Be Tardy," which aired from 2012 to 2020. BRAVO

Credit: BRAVO

icon to expand image

Credit: BRAVO

Zolciak, once a reality star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and spinoff show “Don’t Be Tardy,” and her husband Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player, have been grappling with financial problems for the past two years. They were recently able to avoid foreclosure by coming to an agreement with Truist Bank.

Truist earlier this month gave them 90 more days to sell the home, according to paperwork procured by People magazine.

Biermann, who married Zolciak in 2011, filed for divorce last summer but the couple remain in the home together. A December 2023 court order requires they live in separate parts of the house.

The home was featured prominently during the eight seasons of the show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired on Bravo from 2012 to 2020.

Zolciak recently joined another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey on a reality competition show “Got to Get Out” on Hulu featuring celebrities and civilians living in a house and vying for cash, according to TMZ.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett school budget proposal now has bigger raises

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Winners and losers of Georgia’s runoff elections
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade quizzed about intimacy with DA in comedy sketch

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’
The Latest

Credit: Alan Smith/Bravo

Reports: Kenya Moore suspended from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
1m ago
Meet Georgia QVC star Kim Gravel at Chateau Elan June 22
Q from ‘Impractical Jokers’ promises no sense of maturity on current tour
Featured

Credit: AP

Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
38m ago
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
First day of summer in Atlanta: What time does summer begin on Thursday?