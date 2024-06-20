Reality stars Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann drop mansion price a third time

Last October, reality show couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann placed their Milton mansion for sale at $6 million.

In December, they dropped it to $5.5 million. A month later, they reduced it yet again to $4.5 million, where it sat for five more months with no deal. So on June 19, they discounted the asking price a third time to $4.2 million, a 30% drop from their initial offer.

The house, which is more than 15,000 square feet and overlooks a golf course, has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.