Reality stars Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann drop mansion price a third time

Last October, reality show couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann placed their Milton mansion for sale at $6 million.
In December, they dropped it to $5.5 million. A month later, they reduced it yet again to $4.5 million, where it sat for five more months with no deal. So on June 19, they discounted the asking price a third time to $4.2 million, a 30% drop from their initial offer.
The house, which is more than 15,000 square feet and overlooks a golf course, has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.
Credit: BRAVO
Credit: BRAVO
Zolciak, once a reality star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and spinoff show “Don’t Be Tardy,” and her husband Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player, have been grappling with financial problems for the past two years. They were recently able to avoid foreclosure by coming to an agreement with Truist Bank.
Truist earlier this month gave them 90 more days to sell the home, according to paperwork procured by People magazine.
Biermann, who married Zolciak in 2011, filed for divorce last summer but the couple remain in the home together. A December 2023 court order requires they live in separate parts of the house.
The home was featured prominently during the eight seasons of the show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired on Bravo from 2012 to 2020.
Zolciak recently joined another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey on a reality competition show “Got to Get Out” on Hulu featuring celebrities and civilians living in a house and vying for cash, according to TMZ.
About the Author
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
Credit: Ben Hendren