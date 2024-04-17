Preview Netflix’s Atlanta-based ‘A Man in Full’ with Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels plays an egomaniacal Atlanta real estate mogul watching his empire crumble into dust in “A Man in Full,” a modern-day Netflix limited series version of Tom Wolfe’s best-selling 1998 novel of the same name.

The series, which was shot in metro Atlanta in 2022, drops May 2. The first full-fledged trailer for the six-episode series came out Tuesday. “A Man in Full” is created by David E. Kelley (”Ally McBeal,” “Big Little Lies”) and directed by Regina King.

It’s clear Daniels’ character Charles Croker, 60, is no saint. Over the years, Croker may have built up fortunes with his name on tops of buildings, but he also built a coterie of enemies eager to see him fall.