Preview Netflix’s Atlanta-based ‘A Man in Full’ with Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels plays an egomaniacal Atlanta real estate mogul watching his empire crumble into dust in “A Man in Full,” a modern-day Netflix limited series version of Tom Wolfe’s best-selling 1998 novel of the same name.
The series, which was shot in metro Atlanta in 2022, drops May 2. The first full-fledged trailer for the six-episode series came out Tuesday. “A Man in Full” is created by David E. Kelley (”Ally McBeal,” “Big Little Lies”) and directed by Regina King.
It’s clear Daniels’ character Charles Croker, 60, is no saint. Over the years, Croker may have built up fortunes with his name on tops of buildings, but he also built a coterie of enemies eager to see him fall.
In one scene, a banker tells him: “Mr. Croker: party’s over.”
Croker, in a heavy old-school Southern accent: “I’m not sure you know who you’re talking to.”
Banker responds: “I’m talking to a [expletive].”
Warning: The trailer below contains that exchange and more strong language.
Another man tells Croker’s ex-wife, played by Diane Lane: “I don’t want to just take down your ex-husband. I want to devour him.”
But he isn’t taking the insults without fighting back. In the trailer, Croker holds a poisonous snake as a form of intimidation. “I’m tougher than all of you put together,” he tells a character played by William Jackson Harper (”The Good Place”).
And yes, that is Shania Twain making a small appearance at Croker’s 60th birthday party held at the Georgian Terrace.
