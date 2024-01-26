Georgia Entertainment Scene

Paramount+ cancels ‘Wolf Pack’ with Sarah Michelle Gellar after one season

The series shot in metro Atlanta in 2022.
=Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsy in "Wolf Pack" streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Steve Dietl/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.

Paramount+’s supernatural teen series “Wolf Pack,” set in California but shot in metro Atlanta in 2022, debuted last year but has been nixed after just one season.

The series, which featured “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” vet Sarah Michelle Gellar, came out early last year at the same time as a “Teen Wolf” revival movie, also produced locally.

The two series both feature werewolves but were separate, unrelated stories. “Teen Wolf” as a series debuted in 2011 on MTV and shot for two seasons in Atlanta before moving to Los Angeles when the producers were able to get comparable tax incentive breaks in California.

Paramount+, like other streaming services, has been far more willing to cancel series than renew them lately as budgets have become tighter and executives are getting more selective on what they are willing to spend money on.

Other series that have had short runs on the streaming service and have been cut the past year include “iCarly,” “The Game,” “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Star Trek: Prodigy,” “Queen of the Universe,” “Fatal Attraction” and “Rabbit Hole.”

