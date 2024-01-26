Paramount+ cancels ‘Wolf Pack’ with Sarah Michelle Gellar after one season

Paramount+’s supernatural teen series “Wolf Pack,” set in California but shot in metro Atlanta in 2022, debuted last year but has been nixed after just one season.

The series, which featured “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” vet Sarah Michelle Gellar, came out early last year at the same time as a “Teen Wolf” revival movie, also produced locally.

The two series both feature werewolves but were separate, unrelated stories. “Teen Wolf” as a series debuted in 2011 on MTV and shot for two seasons in Atlanta before moving to Los Angeles when the producers were able to get comparable tax incentive breaks in California.