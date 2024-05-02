BreakingNews
Biden: National Guard should not intervene in college protests over war in Gaza
Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ final season split into three parts

The first part will be available July 18.
A scene from "Cobra Kai": (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

By
47 minutes ago

Netflix largely invented the “binge” drop, often eight or 10 episodes of a TV series season at a time.

But the streaming service has found a minor cheat by breaking up seasons of its more popular shows into mini-seasons of sorts, which AMC did with “Breaking Bad” a decade ago.

In the case of the final season of “Cobra Kai,” which has been shooting in metro Atlanta the past six years, Netflix is splitting the 15 episodes of season six into three parts.

The first episodes will drop July 18. Part two will air Nov. 28. The final episodes will air in 2025. It’s unclear how the 15 episodes will be split up, though logically it will be five at a time.

Netflix provides this plot summary: “Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

