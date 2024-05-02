Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ final season split into three parts

Netflix largely invented the “binge” drop, often eight or 10 episodes of a TV series season at a time.

But the streaming service has found a minor cheat by breaking up seasons of its more popular shows into mini-seasons of sorts, which AMC did with “Breaking Bad” a decade ago.

In the case of the final season of “Cobra Kai,” which has been shooting in metro Atlanta the past six years, Netflix is splitting the 15 episodes of season six into three parts.