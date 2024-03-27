Georgia Entertainment Scene

Marian Pittman replaces Ray Carter as general manager of WSB-TV

Pittman will also become Cox Media Group’s president of content.
Marian Pittman will take over WSB-TV as general manager and is promoted to president of content for all of Cox Media Group. She replaces Ray Carter (right), who is retiring. COX MEDIA GROUP

Credit: COX MEDIA GROPU

Credit: COX MEDIA GROPU

Marian Pittman will take over WSB-TV as general manager and is promoted to president of content for all of Cox Media Group. She replaces Ray Carter (right), who is retiring. COX MEDIA GROUP
By
45 minutes ago

Marian Pittman will be taking over leadership of WSB-TV April 1 and will also be promoted to Cox Media Group’s president of content.

She will replace Ray Carter, who is retiring as vice president and general manager of WSB-TV and moving to Modesto, California, to lead the California Modesto Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

As executive vice president of digital strategy and research, Pittman has been working on CMG’s ongoing evolution as a streaming and digital business. She was WSB-TV’s news director from 2007 to 2012 and then station manager before becoming CMG’s vice president of news and marketing in 2013.

“I’m proud to return to WSB-TV to lead a station and team with such a storied history and reputation for positively impacting viewers and communities,” Pittman said in a press release.

Current news director Suzanne Nadell, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said Pittman “has always worked closely with WSB-TV even in her corporate role. We’re excited that someone who is passionate about the station, journalism and Atlanta will be leading us on a daily basis.”

WSB-TV has been a top-rated TV station in metro Atlanta for decades.

Carter, in an interview with the AJC, said he is leaving after 40-plus years in local television with his head held up high and returning to his home state with his wife Cathy of 34 years.

His new volunteer job will oversee about 150 young adults between ages 18 and 25.

“This is going to be an emotional and spiritual feast for us,” Carter said.

Apollo Global Management, a large New York-based asset management company, in 2019 purchased a majority stake of Cox Media Group, which includes 50 radio stations and 14 TV stations in multiple markets, from Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which maintains minority ownership. Cox Enterprises also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Apollo have been excellent stewards of this property and its other media properties,” Carter said. “Everybody fears when private equity comes in, but they have been honorable. They gave us the resources to continue to be a dominant television station.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
2 arrested in training center protest at Midtown construction site
17m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gen Z employees push to make work work for themselves

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

AM ATL
Could Baltimore bridge disaster happen here?

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

AM ATL
Could Baltimore bridge disaster happen here?

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: An Easter message: Vote your conscience, but don’t credit God
The Latest

Credit: [Insomnia Cured, CC BY-SA 2.0]

Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
‘Stranger Things’ actor Brett Gelman unbowed by book signing cancellations
Brian Moote, Kimmie Caruba have lost their morning jobs at 94.9/The Bull
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town