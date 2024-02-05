Georgia Entertainment Scene

Kevin Hart working on new material at Atlanta's Roxy Theatre Feb. 16

Actor and comic Kevin Hart has booked a stand-up comedy show at the relatively last minute in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

The show is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. He is using the show to prep new material for a possible future stand-up comedy special.

Tickets are not cheap. They are on sale via LiveNation starting from $182.50 and up.

Hart is shooting “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” series on Peacock at Assembly Studios in Doraville. That limited series is based on a real-life robbery that happened in 1970 after a Muhammed Ali fight in Atlanta. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Taraji P. Henson.

His last reality special from 2023 “Reality Check” is on Peacock.

Hart has shot several films in Atlanta over the years including “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Think Like a Man.”

