Kevin Bacon returns to metro Atlanta for Amazon series ‘The Bondsman’

Actor Kevin Bacon is coming to the Atlanta area in March for a new Amazon horror action series “The Bondsman.”
The series is set to be based out of Senoia’s Raleigh Studios, which was previously home to “The Walking Dead” for more than a decade.
“The Bondsman” focuses on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.
Bacon has been doing a lot of TV the past few years. His Fox prime show “The Following” ran from 2013 until 2015. He followed that up with comedy “I Love Dick” for a season on Amazon, then appeared in Showtime’s crime drama “City on the Hill,” which ran from 2019 to 2022. He was in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+ that was shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in 2022, too.
The 65-year-old “Footloose” actor also shot the Billy Bob Thornton movie “Jayne Mansfield’s Car” in metro Atlanta in 2011.
Bacon’s most notable public and very meta appearance in Atlanta was in 2012 at improv theater Dad’s Garage’s once popular annual fundraiser BaconFest while shooting the pilot to “The Following,” which ultimately shot full time in New York. The festival actually focused on bacon, the food item, not the actor.
But Bacon liked the troupe and in 2014, he shot a promo video to promote that year’s BaconFest by pretending to convince the theater to expand the fundraiser to an entire month. (Dad’s Garage ended this specifically themed fundraiser in 2019.)
