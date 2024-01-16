Kevin Bacon returns to metro Atlanta for Amazon series ‘The Bondsman’

Actor Kevin Bacon is coming to the Atlanta area in March for a new Amazon horror action series “The Bondsman.”

The series is set to be based out of Senoia’s Raleigh Studios, which was previously home to “The Walking Dead” for more than a decade.

“The Bondsman” focuses on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.