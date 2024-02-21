Jurassic World Live brings life-sized dinosaurs to metro Atlanta

He noted that the show is set between the 2015 movie “Jurassic World” and the 2018 sequel “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

“We go on a journey with a team of researchers avoiding the bad guys,” Peterson said. “We have stunt choreographer. We have motorcycle riders and a lot of intense action.”

In all, attendees will see eight different life-sized dinosaurs including the popular Indominus Rex introduced in the 2015 film.

The show’s star, though, is a new bird-like Troodon dinosaur named Jeannie, Peterson said.

“We’ve done a lot of work with both Universal and Amblin to make sure we stay authentic to the scale of the dinosaurs using CGI modeling,” Peterson said.

The kid-friendly show runs 95 minutes including a 20-minute intermission.

There is also a pre-show so families can enter the floor of the arena and take pictures with the dinosaurs.

This is Jurassic World Live’s first time in Atlanta. It debuted in Columbus, Ohio in 2019, took a hiatus during the pandemic and hit the road again in the fall of 2022.

Peterson notes this production fills up 26 trucks vs. just a handful for a show like Disney on Ice. The Stegosaurus, T-Rex and Triceratops are so big, he said, they each have their own containers.

IF YOU GO

“Jurassic World Live Tour,” six shows from Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25, $20-$80, Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, www.ticketmaster.com