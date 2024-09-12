Judd Apatow, Steven Spielberg join 1980s Coke vs. Pepsi film ‘Cola Wars’

Sony is developing a film focused on Pepsi’s efforts to take down dominant Atlanta-based Coca-Cola in the 1980s with producers Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg attached to the project, according to Deadline.com.

Dubbed “Cola Wars,” the film will feature everything from Michael Jackson’s 1984 Pepsi commercial accident that set his hair on fire and the 1985 New Coke debacle.

Apatow (”Bridesmaids,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”) is set to direct. Spielberg (”Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is going to be an executive producer.