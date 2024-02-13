Jessica Alba starring in sports film ‘Flash Before the Bang’ shooting in Atlanta

Actress Jessica Alba is coming to metro Atlanta next month to shoot a new sports feature film called “Flash Before the Bang” about an all-deaf high school track team in Oregon in the 1980s.

The “Sin City” actress, who is also an executive producer, will be joined by deaf actors Russell Harvard (”Fargo”) and Daniel Durant, who starred in the Oscar-winning film “CODA” and appeared at the Super Bowl this past Sunday as a sign language interpreter.

The movie is set to begin shooting in Atlanta March 4. It had originally been scheduled to start last September but the actors and writers strikes caused the six-month delay.