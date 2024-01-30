Jennifer Nettles to star with Kevin Bacon in Amazon’s ‘The Bondsman’

Former Atlanta musician Jennifer Nettles will co-star in a new Kevin Bacon action series “The Bondsman” for Amazon Prime shooting soon in metro Atlanta.

Nettles, who spent much of 1990s and early 2000s in Atlanta but now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, will play Maryanne, whose ex-husband Hub Halloran (Bacon) is a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead. With an unexpected second chance at life, love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career, Hub finds that his old job now has a demonic new twist.

The series, which will begin production in March at Raleigh Studios in Senoia, will have eight first season episodes, a typical length now for streaming shows.