Jennifer Nettles to star with Kevin Bacon in Amazon’s ‘The Bondsman’

Former Atlanta musician Jennifer Nettles will co-star in a new Kevin Bacon action series “The Bondsman” for Amazon Prime shooting soon in metro Atlanta.
Nettles, who spent much of 1990s and early 2000s in Atlanta but now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, will play Maryanne, whose ex-husband Hub Halloran (Bacon) is a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead. With an unexpected second chance at life, love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career, Hub finds that his old job now has a demonic new twist.
The series, which will begin production in March at Raleigh Studios in Senoia, will have eight first season episodes, a typical length now for streaming shows.
Nettles has acted in several films in recent years including “The Exorcist: Believer,” “Harriet” and “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” all shot in Georgia. She also had a recurring role in HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”
She has also done stage work, playing Roxie Hart in the Tony Award-winning musical “Chicago” in 2015, Donna in the Hollywood Bowl’s summer production of “Mamma Mia” in 2017 and Jenna in the Broadway production of “Waitress” in 2021.
She is currently hosting a Fox dating show “Farmer Wants a Wife” and recently won a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award for best original song for “Life is Sweet” featured in PBS’s “American Anthems.”
Nettles, a 1997 Agnes Scott College graduate, was part of two bands before starting Sugarland with Kristian Bush and Kristen Hall around 2003. Soon, Sugarland became a duo with Nettles and Bush. The group, which has more than a dozen major country hits to its name, released six studio albums, the most recent in 2018. Sugarland last toured in 2019.
As a solo artist, Nettles has four studio albums, including a collection of American songbook classics called “Always Like New” she released in 2021.
